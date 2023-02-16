Open in App
Aldine, TX
ABC13 Houston

Investigation underway after Aldine ISD officer fires gun following fight that broke out at school

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nErxy_0kpdKGBP00

An Aldine ISD police officer discharged his firearm Wednesday evening after the Harris County Sheriff's Office said a fight broke out following a game at Davis High School.

The officer was prompted to fire shots after a person brandished a gun, according to the sheriff's office said. The male left the scene in a vehicle and was later found.

The sheriff's office said a person, though unclear who, was questioned and statements were taken.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether that person is a student at Davis High School, but the district said an altercation broke out among several individuals after the game.

No one was injured, according to the district.

The officer has been assigned to desk duty pending the outcome of an investigation, per protocol.

"Please know we take these situations very seriously, as the safety of our school community is always our absolute top priority," the district said in part of a statement.

The information will be presented to a grand jury.

The school is located at 12525 Ella Blvd. near Greenspoint. The video above from an ABC13 crew was taken at about 2 a.m., when there was still a large police presence. Video shows officers walking around investigating and crime scene tape up around parts of the school building.

For updates on this story, follow Brooke Taylor on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 0
Comments / 0

