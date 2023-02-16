19 Old Jobs I Can't Believe Genuinely Existed

Leeches these days are pretty much just used to bring a sense of panic in movies after the main character has waded through an unknown body of water, but they used to be commonly used in medicine as far back as Ancient Egypt.

They were used to suck blood from patients with ailments, with a particular craze from them in the 19th century. Leech collectors were often poor people and commonly women, and they had the less than desirable task of wading into ponds, bogs, and marshes to attract leeches to sell.

How did they do this? Well, they used bait in the form of old horses' legs, or more often than not, their own legs, since it was cheaper.

Now, here it gets even more gross, so maybe skip ahead if you have a sensitive stomach. Leech collectors had to let the leeches suck for 20 minutes or more, as it was easier to remove a leech full of blood. That wound would then bleed for a good few hours, so the collectors would use it to attract more leeches. People believed there was no such thing as too much blood-letting, so the collectors weren't concerned for their health, but of course, they did succumb to serious illnesses caught from the leeches and severe blood loss from a hard day of catching the little bloodsuckers to sell. (Source: Ripley's)

Believe it or not, leeches are actually still used in medicine today! (Source: National Geographic )