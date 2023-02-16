Angry East Palestine residents pack train derailment meeting, railroad fails to show

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Hundreds of East Palestine Ohio residents packed an angry, tense meeting on the after effects of the toxic train derailment Wednesday night. But Norfolk Southern failed to show up to face and answer the many questions from the community.

Mayor Trent Conaway told the tense meeting that Norfolk Southern didn't feel it was safe to attend the meeting where anxious and angry residents had many questions about their own safety from the toxins spilled in the train derailment.

"I want answers," Conaway said before the town hall meeting started. "Norfolk Southern didn't show up. They didn't feel it was safe."

Residents booed and shouted at the news that the railroad failed to show up to answer serious health concerns.

"We all just want answers," said resident Kathy Dyke . "The railroad should be here answering questions. That would ease a lot of people's minds to figure out what the next step is."

In a statement explaining why they didn't show up, Norfolk Southern said, "We know that many people are rightfully angry and frustrated right now. Unfortunately, after consulting with community leaders, we have become increasingly concerned about the growing physical threat to our employees and members of the community around this event stemming from the increasing likelihood of the participation of outside parties."

Norfolk Southern said they want to continue "our dialogue with the community and address their concerns."

The railroad has set up a "Family Assistance Center" at Abundant Life Church in New Waterford, Ohio. Area residents can also call the center at 1-800-230-7049 for help.

On Tuesday the railroad announced a $1 million fund to be available immediately as the railroad continues to test and sample air and water. Norfolk Southern said in a statement that another $1.5 million in direct financial assistance has been distributed to more than 1,000 families.

Residents are reporting illnesses and fish dying after the Feb. 3 train derailment sent plumes of toxic fumes into the air and water.

A bipartisan group of U.S. Senators including Sherrod Brown and J.D. Vance of Ohio, Jon Fetterman of Pennsylvania and Marco Rubio of Florida are demanding answers from Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg about the federal government response to the derailment.

The Environmental Protection Agency acknowledged Tuesday that the chemicals from the train, including the high unstable carcinogen vinyl chloride, continue to be released into the air, surface soils and surface waters.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Wednesday also moved to dismiss trespassing charges filed against News Nation reporter Evan Lambert. He was doing a live report from a news conference on the train derailment when police ordered him to stop.

"While journalists could conceivably be charged for trespass in some situations, this is not one of them," Yost tweeted. "The reporter was lawfully present at a press conference called by the Governor. His conduct was consistent with the purpose of the event and his role as a reporter."

Another train derailment happened in Michigan Thursday when 30 rail cars left the tracks in Van Buren Township between Martinsville and Haggerty roads, south of Huron Drive.

The township's Public Safety Department said in statement that this derailment had no "exposed hazardous material" and no injuries reported.

"Of the overturned rail cars, one contained agricultural grain. The other remaining cars were empty. The involved train had one railcar that contained liquid chlorine; however it was located away from the overturned section, and was part of the section of railcars removed first. There is no evidence of exposed hazardous materials. There are no reported injuries," the statement said .

The Michigan derailment closed Haggerty road, but it was re-opened in the afternoon. Huron River Drive in Van Buren Township remained closed Thursday afternoon.

The investigation into the derailment is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com