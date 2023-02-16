Clean up efforts continue after trains collide in western Wayne County, derailing 2 cars

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP (WWJ) - An investigation continues into the cause of a train derailment in Van Buren Township.

Residents were told to avoid the area, in western Wayne County, due to what authorities called a "active railroad accident investigation," Thursday morning.

According to Van Buren Township Public Safety, police and fire crews have been working the scene of the derailment on the track near East Huron River Drive and Haggerty.

Police Chief James Wright told WWJ that the incident occurred around 9 a.m. on Feb. 16 with two containers in their side upon police arrival. Wright said there was no collision and the reason for the cars coming off the tracks is currently unknown.

Wright added that the cars were not carrying any hazardous materials and there is no threat to the public. There were also no reports of injuries.

Authorities are actively investigating what happened to cause the accident and asked the public to stay away from the area going both north and southbound.

Additional updates will be made as they become available, police said.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WWJ LIVE for the latest information.