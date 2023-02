Battalion Texas AM

The Correspondent: Freshmen cadets find fun, friends through Fish Drill Team By Mark Jonah Snyder @MarkJSnyder25, 11 days ago

One of the defining, considerably essential, foundations of Texas A&M and its resplendent culture is the Corps of Cadets. Their legacy and reputation have cemented ...