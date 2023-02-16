Hyundai, Kia Updating Anti-Theft Software – How to Get It

A recent Tik Tok challenge on social media recently put a severe crimp in the peace of mind that some owners of Kia and Hyundai car owners thought they had. The social media challenge reportedly showed viewers just how easy certain models of Kia and Hyundai cars were to steal because of a major flaw in the anti-theft devices on those vehicles.

The social media hack literally put some 3.8 million Hyundais and 4.5 million Kias at risk of being stolen. The vehicles affected were the 2017-2020 Elantra, the 2015-2019 Sonata, and the 2020-2021 Venue vehicles manufactured by Hyundai. Kia said the security risk affected vehicles newer than 2011.

Software updates are now available for motorists who own the Hyundai vehicles listed above. Those vehicles are being secured via software updates now as part of phase one of a two-phase program to reduce the risk of theft. The phase two portion of the security patch will begin in June of this year and it will affect the following models.

The 2018-2002 Accent, the 2011-2016 Elantra, the 2021-2022 Elantra, and the 2018-2020 Elantra GT, and the 2011-2014 Genesis Coupe. Also scheduled for phase two of the security patch are the 2018-2022 Kona, the 2020-2021 Palisade, the 2013-2018 Santa Fe Sport, the 2013-2022 Santa Fe, the 2019 Sante Fe XL, the 2011-2014 Sonata, the 2011-2022 Tucson, and the 2012-2017, 2019-2021 Veloster.

How to Get the Security Update for Hyundai and Kia Vehicles

The manufacturers have already started sending notices to customers of the vehicles involved in the security system upgrade. However, if you’d like to expedite the process you may call Hyundai at 1-800-633-5151 or Kia at 1-800-333-4542.

You can also reach out to your local dealer for information on the software update and when it might be available for your car. You will also be provided a window sticker for your vehicle that lets the bad guys know that your vehicle has been updated with the new anti-theft software. Hopefully, that will be an added deterrent for those who might choose to attempt to steal your vehicle.

How Big Was the Hyundai, Kia Anti-Theft Breach?

The security breach was so severe that the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety found that vehicles without the anti-theft immobilizers had nearly twice the vehicle theft claim rate as all other vehicle’s theft rates combined. This number rose significantly following the social media hack that demonstrated how easy it was to “hot wire” selected models using only a screwdriver and a USB cord.