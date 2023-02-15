City of Wichita facilities closed for Presidents’ Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — In observance of Presidents’ Day, many City of Wichita facilities will be closed.
City of Wichita facilities closed on Saturday, Feb. 18:
- Mid-American All-Indian Museum
City of Wichita facilities closed on Monday, Feb. 20:
- City Hall
- Neighborhood resource centers
- Transit administrative offices
- Wichita Public Library locations
- Park administrative offices & Recreation centers
- Botanica
- Wichita Art Museum
- Great Plains Nature Center
- Environmental Health office
- The WATER Center
There will be no Wichita Transit or Paratransit service on Monday, Feb. 20.
City of Wichita facilities that will be open on Monday, Feb. 20:
- CityArts
- Cowtown
- O.J. Watson Park
- Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Centers
- Wichita Public Golf Courses
- Kansas Wildlife Exhibit
- Brooks Landfill
- Animal Shelter
