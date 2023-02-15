City of Wichita facilities closed for Presidents’ Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — In observance of Presidents’ Day, many City of Wichita facilities will be closed.

City of Wichita facilities closed on Saturday, Feb. 18:

Mid-American All-Indian Museum

City of Wichita facilities closed on Monday, Feb. 20:

City Hall

Neighborhood resource centers

Transit administrative offices

Wichita Public Library locations

Park administrative offices & Recreation centers

Botanica

Wichita Art Museum

Great Plains Nature Center

Environmental Health office

The WATER Center

There will be no Wichita Transit or Paratransit service on Monday, Feb. 20.

City of Wichita facilities that will be open on Monday, Feb. 20:

CityArts

Cowtown

O.J. Watson Park

Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Centers

Wichita Public Golf Courses

Kansas Wildlife Exhibit

Brooks Landfill

Animal Shelter

