Wichita, KS
KSN News

City of Wichita facilities closed for Presidents’ Day

By Stephanie Nutt,

16 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — In observance of Presidents’ Day, many City of Wichita facilities will be closed.

City of Wichita facilities closed on Saturday, Feb. 18:

  • Mid-American All-Indian Museum
City of Wichita facilities closed on Monday, Feb. 20:

  • City Hall
  • Neighborhood resource centers
  • Transit administrative offices
  • Wichita Public Library locations
  • Park administrative offices & Recreation centers
  • Botanica
  • Wichita Art Museum
  • Great Plains Nature Center
  • Environmental Health office
  • The WATER Center

There will be no Wichita Transit or Paratransit service on Monday, Feb. 20.

City of Wichita facilities that will be open on Monday, Feb. 20:

  • CityArts
  • Cowtown
  • O.J. Watson Park
  • Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Centers
  • Wichita Public Golf Courses
  • Kansas Wildlife Exhibit
  • Brooks Landfill
  • Animal Shelter
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

