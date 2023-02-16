Change location
See more from this location?
Travis County, TX
chatsports.com
Travis County DA files motion to dismiss felony domestic violence charge against former Texas HC Chris Beard
By Burnt Orange Nation,11 days ago
By Burnt Orange Nation,11 days ago
Travis County district attorney Jose Garza’s office announced on Wednesday a motion filed to dismiss the felony domestic violence charge against former Texas Longhorns......
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0