Rain this afternoon, more showers Friday morning

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says it will be a rainy and warm Friday morning before temperatures drop into the low-40s in the afternoon.

NOW: Mild and rainy, drier this evening and cloudy with temperatures rising into sunrise.

NEXT: Another round of showers Friday morning during the commute into the lunch hour before a much colder afternoon.

FORECAST:

Temperatures in White Plains hit 67 degrees at noon, breaking the previous record of 66 set in 1954.

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with a stray shower and breezy. Lows near 53.

FRIDAY: Morning rain, warm and windy start to the day. Daytime high temperatures will hit early before quickly turning colder and drying out. Temperatures drop to the upper-30s and low-40s for the afternoon with a wind chill added on, making it blustery. Cold at night with wind chills in the teens and lows around 25 degrees.

SATURDAY: Sunny, breezy and seasonable for one day. High around 42 degrees. Lows near 32.

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds with breezy conditions. Highs around 49. Lows near 40.

MONDAY - PRESIDENTS DAY: Mainly cloudy with a few late-day showers likely. Highs around 53 degrees. Lows near 35 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: Keeping an eye on the timeframe of Feb. 22 and Feb. 23 for a weather system that may​ bring a chance for some wintry weather.