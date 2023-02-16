Recapping the Chicago Blackhawks: 5-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs is their 3rd straight defeat on Canadian trip

The Chicago Blackhawks like to avoid getting into run-and-gun hockey, but the Toronto Maple Leafs didn’t leave them much choice during a 5-2 win Wednesday.

William Nylander, who had a three-point night, scored 9 seconds into the game, setting the tone for what became a 32-shot track meet in the first period.

The Leafs added two more goals in the first by Rasmus Sandin and Auston Matthews, and John Tavares and Connor Timmins scored in the second to send the Hawks to their third straight defeat.

The cards seemed stacked against the Hawks from the outset.

Defenseman Jarred Tinordi was placed on injured reserve, MacKenzie Entwistle scratched with a wrist injury and Cole Guttman, one of three call-ups, drew into the lineup, which was a bit of a scramble.

And the Hawks were playing the second of a back-to-back after a 4-0 skunking by the Montreal Canadiens against the backdrop of Matthews’ return from a knee injury after a five-game absence.

Still, the Hawks showed some fight. Sam Lafferty answered Nylander’s goal within a minute, and Philipp Kurashev scored in the first minute of the second period.

In the end it was too much Toronto, which outshot the Hawks 42-29 and held a staggering 21-6 advantage in high-danger chances, according to naturalstattrick.com .

Leafs goalie Ilya Samsonov had 27 saves and Petr Mrázek had 37.

The lows

Nylander’s opening goal was a case of the Hawks getting caught with their pants down from the jump. Max Domi lost the opening faceoff to Matthews, and T.J. Brodie made a D-to-D pass to Morgan Rielly, who found a gulf up the middle to make a stretch pass to Nylander.

Nylander faked Jake McCabe, who stumbled while trying to recover, allowing Nylander to maneuver around Mrázek’s dive and bank it in off his left skate.

Hawks defenseman Connor Murphy tried to block Sandin’s shot but wound up deflecting it in through Mrázek’s legs. It’s an occasional occupational hazard for defensemen but it stings all the same.

The Hawks’ 26th-ranked power play came up empty on three tries. On the second power play, they got an early shot from Seth Jones but it devolved from there. The Hawks struggled to keep the puck in the zone and the Leafs launched two short-handed rushes, culminating in shots by Calle Järnkrok and Nylander.

On Tavares’ second-period goal, Mrázek put himself in a bind and Ian Mitchell, drawing in after being a healthy scratch the previous two games, didn’t help his cause either. Mrázek tried to play Mitchell Marner’s rim pass behind the net, but it hopped by him to Alexander Kerfoot.

Mitchell left the net undefended to try to check Kerfoot in the corner, but the Leafs forward backhanded a pass to Tavares, who snapped it into the net as Guttman slid too late to block it.

The highs

Lafferty put the Hawks on the board 53 seconds after Nylander’s opening goal with his ninth goal of the season, which ties Patrick Kane for fifth on the team. Lafferty’s seven road goals are tops on the Hawks.

Kurashev finally cashed in after a run of hard luck at the net. He had three individual scoring chances against the Arizona Coyotes on Feb. 10 — all high-danger chances, according to naturalstattrick.com . The next night, he had four scoring chances against the Winnipeg Jets.

Wednesday’s goal, which came 46 seconds into the second period, was set up by a couple of nice plays. McCabe poked the puck from between Nylander’s feet and passed from the center-line wall to Domi, who backhanded to Kurashev for the one-timer. Kurashev’s eighth goal of the season ended a nine-game drought.

Luke Richardson is 4-for-4 on coach’s challenges. He flagged Kerfoot’s goal 8 minutes, 19 seconds into the first period, and a video review determined Kerfoot “preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an offside position prior to his goal.”

Richardson got goals overturned based on interference against the Colorado Avalanche (Jan. 12) and Edmonton Oilers (Nov. 30). The Buffalo Sabres were ruled offside after review on Oct. 29.

The Hawks penalty kill held its own against the fourth-ranked Leafs power play, shutting them out on three opportunities. Going into the game, this looked like a huge mismatch. The Hawks were ranked 24th overall (75.6%) but 30th on the road (70.8%).

Stat of the game

The Hawks have given up more than a few quick goals in recent years — but not in 9 seconds. In fact, only three other opponents in team history have scored as quickly or quicker from the start of a game than Nylander, whose goal was the fourth-fastest in Leafs history.

Here are the fastest goals against the Hawks.

5 seconds: Montreal Maroons’ Merlyn Phillips on Dec. 29, 1926. The feat has been matched by three others for the NHL record. Phillips scored again at the 2:10 mark, but the Hawks rallied with five unanswered goals to win 5-4 in overtime.

9 seconds: Montreal Canadiens’ Henri Richard on Nov. 28, 1965.

9 seconds: Buffalo Sabres’ Steve Atkinson on Feb. 24, 1972.

9 seconds: Toronto Maple Leafs’ William Nylander on Feb. 15, 2023.

Quote of the day

“It never really gets old, to be honest. (The Hawks) are where they are in the standings, but he puts you on the edge of your seat every time he gets the puck and he’s so dangerous. … We’ve had some pretty good battles out there in the past, so anytime we go up against each other, it’s a game I look forward to.”

— Matthews to the TNT studio crew on being on the same ice with Kane

‘Other’ quote of the day

“Bizzy’s got all the answers.”

— Matthews while smiling after TNT analyst Paul “BizNasty” Bissonette suggested the Leafs trade two first-round picks for Kane

Injury report

Three players were placed on injured reserve: goalie Alex Stalock (ocular dysfunction), Jonathan Toews (non-COVID illness) and Tinordi (knee sprain).

Roster moves

With the veterans going on IR, the Hawks called up forwards Guttman and Brett Seney and defenseman Isaak Phillips from the Rockford IceHogs. Only Guttman drew into the lineup. He played 12 minutes, took one shot and won 5 of 13 faceoffs (38.5%).

Where they stand

The Hawks fell to 16-32-5, the second-worst record in the league ahead of only the Columbus Blue Jackets (16-34-4).

Up next

The Hawks will play the Senators at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa on Friday.