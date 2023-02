ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app

Early Dismissal:

The Avery County School System is expediting an early dismissal on Friday in anticipation of possible snow in the afternoon.

FORECAST:

There will be the threat of heavy downpours overnight, which will linger into Friday morning.

Rain will taper off quickly after that.

Expect windy conditions and colder temperatures Friday afternoon and into the weekend.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

Weather-related closings for schools and businesses

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

(WATCH BELOW: Will it snow in the Carolinas? Here’s what you can expect this winter)