The Anniston Board of Education has hired a Birmingham-area coach to be the next head football coach of the Anniston High School Bulldogs.

Rico Jackson coached at Tarrant High School last year and went 2-8 during his one and only season at that school. Before he was the head football coach at Tarrant, Jackson — who has been coaching for 20 years — coached at Murphy for three years and went 13-18.