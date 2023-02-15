Red Bank Council Holds Special Meeting - Lower Cannabis Retail Store from 1,000-Foot Restrictions to 250 Feet?

RED BANK, NJ: The Red Bank council will hold a hybrid (online and in-person), special meeting on Monday, February 20, 6:30pm, at Borough Hall, 90 Monmouth Street.

This session is in response to the February 8 council meeting that focused on current Federal law that prohibits the sale of marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school, playground or public housing facility.

Scarlett Reserve Room co-owner John Marchetti came before the council on January 25 meeting to ask to amend the 1,000-foot restriction. That change would allow him to return before the Zoning Board for a cannabis retail application.

By State law, a retail cannabis store cannot sell tobacco products.

The Scarlett Reserve Room, 3 E. Front Street, is presently licensed to sell tobacco and CBD and Delta-8 Products.

Cannabidiol (CBD), is an active ingredient in cannabis that is derived from the hemp plant, but it does not cause a high.

Delta-8-THC produces euphoric effects that are similar to, but milder than those of Delta-9-THC, the psychoactive compound in cannabis.

At that February 8 council meeting, Mayor Billy Portman said, “That 1,000-foor restriction was put in place to have a drug free school zone or parks, but now we legalized cannabis so, to me, it doesn’t fall under that limitation anymore.

Personally, I find the 1,000 feet prohibitive, especially if you look at the (Cannabis Location Restriction), map. It limits dramatically where there can be legal cannabis sales. I’m certainly open to changing that number.”

In an open discussion, the council mentioned a 250-foot restriction zone which would allow the Scarlett Reserve Room, which is within 1,000 feet of a playground at Marine Park, a cannabis retail license.

Supremacy Clause of the Constitution

The U.S. Constitution declares that federal law is “the supreme law of the land.” As a result, when a federal law conflicts with a state or local law, the federal law will supersede the other law or laws.

NJ State Changed Definition

According to the NJ State League of Municipalities, “… that while cannabis is no longer considered a controlled dangerous substance under New Jersey law, Federal law continues to identify all forms of marijuana, including medicinal marijuana, as a Schedule 1 controlled substance.

The adopted Comprehensive Drug Reform Act law changed the definition of “controlled dangerous substance” to preclude legalized cannabis.

This change means that a licensed and authorized cannabis facility may operate within the 1,000-foot drug-free school zone.”

Time is of the Essence

Incorporated from the State law, the borough’s cannabis regulations states, “…, that any regulation or prohibition must be adopted within 180 days of the effective date of the Act, or by August 22, 2021."

That time expires on February 22, 2023, two days before the special meeting.

If the council does not amend the 1,000-foot restriction, the Scarlett Reserve Room and other cannabis retailers would have to begin the lengthy and expensive State approval process from square one.

Zoning Board Meeting

At a January 9 Zoning Board meeting, John Anderson, attorney for Plug Naturals, argued against a denial for a permit to open a cannabis retail store at 156 W. Front Street. The site is presently a residential dwelling, located directly across from the Pazzo MMX restaurant.

Anderson positioned his client’s appeal on several arguments based on Red Bank’s cannabis permit and regulations Ordinance.

“There is nothing in your ordinance that says a cannabis business cannot be within 1,000 feet of a school,” said Anderson.

Zoning Board member Rich Angowski immediately responded, and referring from the (Shawna) Ebanks (Director of Community Development), denial letter, said, “The application was denied for the simple fact that it is within 1,000 feet of the Red Bank Charter School. You’re saying that nothing in the ordinance says there’s no restriction on that.”

ZOOM Access

To access the meeting via ZOOM, click HERE for the borough’s website, then click on “Agendas & Minutes,” scroll down to the “Mayor & Council” meeting you want, then click on the “TV” icon under “Media.”

Council Meeting Public Comment Protocols

Speakers are allotted 5 minutes for questions and may ask follow-up questions.

The mayor or whoever the question is directed to, will provide an answer to the question(s). Council members wishing to ask a question of the speaker (either a public participant or member of the dais) may request to do so through the mayor.

To read the Protocol Policy, click HERE.

