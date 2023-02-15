emsnow.com

Slowing Growth in the Chinese NEV Market Led to an Across-the-Board Decline in Prices of Materials Used in Li-Ion Batteries in January, and a Further Drop Is Expected for February By Jennifer Read, 10 days ago

According to TrendForce’s latest research on the Li-ion (lithium ion) battery industry chain in China, there was an across-the-board decline in prices of upstream (raw) ...