Nacinovich Goal in Overtime Makes Chatham Ice Hockey's Mennen Cup Runneth Over; Cougars Snap 42-Year Mennen Cup Drought

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ -- The way the game was going, it looked like the Chatham ice hockey team was going to need a break to end its 42-year drought in its Mennen Cup final battle with nemesis Randolph on Wednesday night at Mennen Sports Arena.

The break of all breaks came 6:51 into the overtime when Matt Nacinovich's shot from the side bounced off the stick of the Randolph goalie and into the net for a 2-1 sudden death win that lifted Chatham to its first Mennen Cup championship since the 1981 Cup was won by the Chatham Township Gladiators.

Nacinovich's goal gave No. 2 seed Chatham (13-3-5) its first win vs. top-seeded Randolph (13-3-4) since 2017. The sophomore had taken a shot that was saved by Rams goalie Connor Thomas, but Nacinovich collected the rebound and scored when his second shot took a fortunate bounce into the goal (see below) as Chatham's Isaac Suh slid into the net.

Nacinovich talks about his winning goal below, minutes after the win.

"It's about the 21 kids here and I couldn't be more proud of them," Chatham coach Brendon Herr said while holding back the tears. "Hard work, it creates your own bounces. Half a period of good work by those first two lines and then we got a good bounce there at the end.

"We told them to just go out there and play and don't be afraid to make mistakes. This is one of the biggest games you'll ever play, so take advantage of it. We had an unbelievable crowd."

Isaac Suh, Ronan Curry, Matt Nacinovich and Nate May talk about the win

Chatham had taken a 1-0 lead with 23.1 seconds left in the second period when Nacinovich put a shot on goal and Ronan Curry was there to knock in the rebound for his 14th goal of the season (see below).

But the Rams set up the overtime finish when Jack Rueff knocked in a rebound just 55 seconds into the third period for a 1-1 tie.

"This is unbelievable. I love it," Ryan Burke, Chatham's senior captain, said. "You can't make it up, going into the locker room tied after three periods is what all high school hockey players dream about. We got it done. We were the better team the whole game. This is a special group and a special year for us."

COUGAR NOTES: The 1981 Chatham Township team won its Mennen Cup in 1981, 4-3 in overtime vs. Morristown-Beard ... the Chatham Township Gladiators ice hockey team won five of the first six Mennen Cups: 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1981. The two Chathams merged into one school in 1988-'89 ... the win Wednesday snapped a 13-game winless streak for Chatham in its matchups with Randolph. The previous Chatham win vs. the Rams was a 2-1 final on Jan. 9, 2017, with the game-winner produced by Evan Schmidt in the third period ... the Cougars are 1-1-1 in three meetings with Randolph this season ... Chatham held a 33 to 22 shot advantage in the game, including a 7 to 2 edge in the overtime ... Chatham goalie Nate May finished with 21 saves ... Nacinovich's goal and an assist put his season totals at 13 goals and 20 assists ... Ronan Curry's goal was his 14th of the season ... the Mennen Cup final marked the first time that the "Cursuhvich" line of Ronan Curry, Isaac Suh and Matt Nacinovich were healthy and playing together since an 8-0 win vs. Mountain Lakes on Dec. 15. Suh was sidelined with an injury until the Mennen Cup semifinals on Saturday ... Chatham is the No. 5 seed for the Public B state tournament and will meet No. 12 West Morris (8-8-4) in the opening round on Feb. 23.







































