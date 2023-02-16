Open in App
Chatham, NJ
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

Nacinovich Goal in Overtime Makes Chatham Ice Hockey's Mennen Cup Runneth Over; Cougars Snap 42-Year Mennen Cup Drought

By Ed Barmakian,

11 days ago

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ -- The way the game was going, it looked like the Chatham ice hockey team was going to need a break to end its 42-year drought in its Mennen Cup final battle with nemesis Randolph on Wednesday night at Mennen Sports Arena.

The break of all breaks came 6:51 into the overtime when Matt Nacinovich's shot from the side bounced off the stick of the Randolph goalie and into the net for a 2-1 sudden death win that lifted Chatham to its first Mennen Cup championship since the 1981 Cup was won by the Chatham Township Gladiators.

Nacinovich's goal gave No. 2 seed Chatham (13-3-5) its first win vs. top-seeded Randolph (13-3-4) since 2017. The sophomore had taken a shot that was saved by Rams goalie Connor Thomas, but Nacinovich collected the rebound and scored when his second shot took a fortunate bounce into the goal (see below) as Chatham's Isaac Suh slid into the net.

Nacinovich talks about his winning goal below, minutes after the win.

"It's about the 21 kids here and I couldn't be more proud of them," Chatham coach Brendon Herr said while holding back the tears. "Hard work, it creates your own bounces. Half a period of good work by those first two lines and then we got a good bounce there at the end.

"We told them to just go out there and play and don't be afraid to make mistakes. This is one of the biggest games you'll ever play, so take advantage of it. We had an unbelievable crowd."

Isaac Suh, Ronan Curry, Matt Nacinovich and Nate May talk about the win

Chatham had taken a 1-0 lead with 23.1 seconds left in the second period when Nacinovich put a shot on goal and Ronan Curry was there to knock in the rebound for his 14th goal of the season (see below).

But the Rams set up the overtime finish when Jack Rueff knocked in a rebound just 55 seconds into the third period for a 1-1 tie.

"This is unbelievable. I love it," Ryan Burke, Chatham's senior captain, said. "You can't make it up, going into the locker room tied after three periods is what all high school hockey players dream about. We got it done. We were the better team the whole game. This is a special group and a special year for us."

COUGAR NOTES: The 1981 Chatham Township team won its Mennen Cup in 1981, 4-3 in overtime vs. Morristown-Beard ... the Chatham Township Gladiators ice hockey team won five of the first six Mennen Cups: 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1981. The two Chathams merged into one school in 1988-'89 ... the win Wednesday snapped a 13-game winless streak for Chatham in its matchups with Randolph. The previous Chatham win vs. the Rams was a 2-1 final on Jan. 9, 2017, with the game-winner produced by Evan Schmidt in the third period ... the Cougars are 1-1-1 in three meetings with Randolph this season ... Chatham held a 33 to 22 shot advantage in the game, including a 7 to 2 edge in the overtime ... Chatham goalie Nate May finished with 21 saves ... Nacinovich's goal and an assist put his season totals at 13 goals and 20 assists ... Ronan Curry's goal was his 14th of the season ... the Mennen Cup final marked the first time that the "Cursuhvich" line of Ronan Curry, Isaac Suh and Matt Nacinovich were healthy and playing together since an 8-0 win vs. Mountain Lakes on Dec. 15. Suh was sidelined with an injury until the Mennen Cup semifinals on Saturday ... Chatham is the No. 5 seed for the Public B state tournament and will meet No. 12 West Morris (8-8-4) in the opening round on Feb. 23.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZbRul_0kpB7Zr200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jgqyQ_0kpB7Zr200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DLxjd_0kpB7Zr200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KabnJ_0kpB7Zr200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tWAz8_0kpB7Zr200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q46qn_0kpB7Zr200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vlLIS_0kpB7Zr200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VsHME_0kpB7Zr200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s2JvJ_0kpB7Zr200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XcvpP_0kpB7Zr200

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chatham, NJ newsLocal Chatham, NJ
Boys Basketball: Colonia Storms Past South Plainfield, 64-45, in Sectional Semifinal
Colonia, NJ2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Paterson Eastside Girls Basketball Team Advances to NJSIAA Final with 45-40 Victory Over Morristown
Morristown, NJ15 hours ago
Ridgewood Recap: Musical Performances Delight Ridgewood Audiences. Maroons Dominate in Playoff Season
Ridgewood, NJ2 days ago
Paterson Eastside Girls Basketball Dominates Fair Lawn in NJSIAA Tournament Quarterfinals
Paterson, NJ2 days ago
NJSIAA Girls Basketball; Madison Defeats Lyndhurst To Advance to the Semis
Madison, NJ2 days ago
HS Girls Swimming: Hasbrouck Heights/Garfield Trio Takes Home Multiple Honors
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ10 hours ago
NJSIAA Wrestling: Regionals End of Road for Hasbrouck Heights Wrestlers
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ1 day ago
Roxbury's Stanich and Edelman Headed for State Wrestling Championships
Roxbury Township, NJ8 hours ago
Boys Basketball: Caldwell Survives and Advances, 55-53, Over Collegiate in Sectional Semifinal
West Caldwell, NJ1 day ago
WHRHS Girls Basketball: Watchung Hills Falls to SPF in State Semis
Warren, NJ1 day ago
Wrestlers Faxon, Kriesberg, Rayack Advance to State Championship
Livingston, NJ1 day ago
Kenilworth Recap: 2nd Marking Period, Historic Victory for Girls Basketball, Competition Cheer & More
Kenilworth, NJ18 hours ago
Boys Basketball Playoff Preview: Newark Collegiate vs. Caldwell
West Caldwell, NJ2 days ago
Eastside Ghosts Boys Basketball Advances to NJSIAA Semifinals with 19-Point Victory over Livingston Lancers
Paterson, NJ2 days ago
Sparta Girls Beat Old Tappan in NJSIAA North 1, Group 3 Semifinals on the Road
Old Tappan, NJ2 days ago
Eight Phillipsburg Wrestlers Advance to State Finals in Atlantic City
Phillipsburg, NJ10 hours ago
In Victory, Bloomfield High's Gabe McCulloch Displayed Class and Respect for a Tough Opponent
Bloomfield, NJ20 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy