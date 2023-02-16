Open in App
Patriots announce ticket price increase for first time since 2008

By Danny Jaillet,

11 days ago
The New England Patriots organization announced they were raising ticket prices for the first time since 2008 on Wednesday.

This news comes in for a team that hasn’t won a postseason game since the Super Bowl LIII victory over the Los Angeles Rams. The team missed the playoffs for the second time in three years in 2022.

This may be disappointing news for some fans, as New England already has the second-highest average ticket price. An average ticket price for a Patriots game is $361.82, per data from FinanceBuzz.com. The Las Vegas Raiders are currently the highest on the list at $501.84.

There are parking options for New England fans as well, as noted by ESPN’s Mike Reiss. This is just another change in what has been a busy offseason for the organization both on and off the field.

It will be interesting to see how these new implementations affect attendance. It would certainly help things go over smoother if New England was able to put a winning product on the field.

