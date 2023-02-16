Makin Island Ready Group Exercises with USS Nimitz in Disputed South China Sea

“As a ready response force, we underpin a broad spectrum of missions including landing Marines ashore, humanitarian disaster relief, and deterring potential adversaries through visible and present combat power,” said Capt. Tony Chavez, commanding officer of Makin Island.
He said the exercise with the Nimitz and accompanying destroyers shows America’s “dedication to our Allies and partners in the region by providing that persistent presence.”
The exercise comes just days after a Chinese surveillance balloon was shot down and in an area of the Pacific Ocean where China has staked aggressive territorial claims.
