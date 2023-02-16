Wrapped In Crust: Easy Jar Pot Pies

Photo by Melissa Donald

Lots of comfort food starts with a crust, and we used one recipe to create in several ways. Try this simple crust recipe that is perfect for creating delicious mini pies and quiches.

Butter Crust

• 1¼ cups flour

• 1 stick salted butter

• ¼ cup chilled water

Put flour in cold bowl. Cut in the cold butter using a pastry cutter until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Add the cold water slowly, mixing in with a fork. Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight. Roll the dough into a circle using flour on a cool surface, then press it into a pie plate or cut into desired size. Makes 1 crust.

Add your favorite pot pie filling to each jar (8 oz Mason jars are in the image above). Cut out circles slightly larger than the jar opening. Top each jar with the rolled out dough, crimp the edges to seal the rim. Here is an adapted recipe for chicken pot pie below.

Mason Jar Chicken Pot Pie Recipe: (adapted from PureWow)

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1 large onion, chopped

4 carrot, peeled and chopped

4 celery ribs, chopped

1 garlic clove, minced

2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme

1 teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 cups chicken broth

3 cups chopped rotisserie chicken

1 1/2 cups frozen peas

3 tablespoons heavy cream

2 refrigerated pie crusts

1 large egg

Chicken Pot Pie Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 375°F. Place six 16 oz Mason jars on a cookie sheet.

2. In a saucepot, heat the butter over medium heat. Add the onion, carrot and celery. Cook until tender, 7 to 9 minutes.

3. Stir in the garlic, thyme and rosemary; season with salt and pepper.

4. Stir the flour into the saucepot and cook, stirring constantly, until the flour smells toasty, about 2 minutes. Add the broth gradually, mixing constantly to make sure there are no lumps.

5. Bring the mixture to a simmer and cook until it thickens and good flavor develops, 10 to 15 minutes.

6. Stir in the chicken, peas and heavy cream and return to a simmer. Simmer until the stew has developed good flavor, about 4 minutes.

7. Ladle the stew into the mini mason jars. Let cool to room temperature.

8. On a lightly floured surface, roll out the pie crust dough until it is flat and slightly thinner than it originally was. Cut the dough into six circles, slightly larger then the rim of your jar, and place them over the filling in the jars, tucking the edges under so the crusts meet the rims of the jars. Crimp the edges with your fingers or a fork. (You can also lattice the dough or decorate as desired.)

9. In a small bowl, whisk the egg with 1 tablespoon water. Brush the egg wash over each pie crust anduse a paring knife to cut small vents into the top of each pie. (optional)

10. Bake until the pies are golden brown and filling is bubbling, 20 to 25 minutes. Cool for at least 10 minutes before serving.

By Anita Oldham

P.S. Here are some more recipe ideas wrapped in crust.