Philadelphia, PA
James Harden, Sixers react to addition of Dewayne Dedmon to the roster

By Ky Carlin,

11 days ago
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers made their move in the buyout market when they brought in veteran Dewayne Dedmon after he was waived by the San Antonio Spurs. Dedmon spent the first half of the season with the Miami Heat before being traded to San Antonio and then waived.

Dedmon did not play in Wednesday’s 118-112 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he made an impact on the bench with his communication. That will be useful come playoff time because he has a lot of experience under his belt.

“Just another vet that brings toughness,” James Harden said. “He can do a little bit of everything, so he’s gonna be needed in the playoffs.”

Dedmon played with PJ Tucker on the Heat in the 2021-22 season.

“It’s gonna be good,” Tyrese Maxey said. “He’s got length. He’s got experience, playoff experience. He’s another communicator. I think him and PJ were talking about how they talk on defense. He was a good energy guy on the bench and he didn’t play tonight. He’s new, but he was good for us and he talked a lot and it’s gonna be great.”

