Ravens re-sign DE Brent Urban, CB Daryl Worley

By Steve Rudden,

11 days ago
A day after the Baltimore Ravens announced the hiring of Todd Monken as their new offensive coordinator, the team announced a couple of roster moves. Defensive end Brent Urban and cornerback Daryl Worley re-signed with the Ravens, the team announced on social media.

Both Urban and Worley provided critical depth for the defense in 2022, especially when players were out with injuries. They both showed flashes throughout the season, and were solid connector players on a defense that improved in major ways over the course of the year.

Urban was a 2014 fourth round pick by the Ravens, but signed with the Tennessee Titans and ended up playing with the Chicago Bears and the Dallas Cowboys before returning to Baltimore in 2022. Urban ended up playing in 16 games and had a combined 21 tackles and one sack.

When Worley wasn’t injured, he was normally a player that would get added to the active roster the night before games for depth reasons. He saw significant playing time in the Week 18 matchup in Cincinnati with a lot of the starters being inactive in preparation for the Wild Card playoff game.

