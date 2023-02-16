Open in App
Brooklyn, NY
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mikal Bridges reacts to career-scoring night against the Heat

By Sharif Phillips-Keaton,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fg9qF_0kp982k200
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets wing Mikal Bridges has been getting better every year since he was the 10th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. Before coming to Brooklyn, Bridges’ role was primarily to play defense and then score when the opportunity presented itself.

“Yeah, my teammates kept finding me,” Bridges said after scoring a career-high 45 points in Wednesday’s 116-105 win over the Miami Heat. “They felt I had it going and they just gave me the ball and kept setting screens and let me just operate and coach (Jacque Vaughn) just drawing stuff up too. So, you know, it just gave me the confidence to go out there and just be aggressive.”

Before Wednesday, the most that Bridges scored in a game in his NBA career was 34 points and on Wednesday, he had it going so much that he surpassed that by 11 points. To make his scoring feat even more impressive, Bridges scored 45 points on only 24 shots as he was pouring in points from the three-point land and from the free-throw line as well.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
On this day: Celtics sign Marbury; Cousy dishes 28 assists in 173-point game
Boston, MA2 hours ago
Player grades: SGA-less Thunder can't keep up with Kings in 124-115 loss
Oklahoma City, OK7 hours ago
James Wiseman records 10 boards in his second game with the Pistons
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Takeaways: Damian Lillard scores career-high 71 as Blazers best Rockets
Houston, TX6 hours ago
NBA Twitter reacts to Klay Thompson and Donte DiVincenzo leading Warriors to comeback win vs. Timberwolves, 109-104
Minneapolis, MN5 hours ago
On this date 16 years ago, No. 1 Ohio State basketball gave us a game for the ages
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Andy Katz makes prediction for who will win ACC Tournament
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
Rockets coach Stephen Silas criticizes Alperen Sengun’s defense
Houston, TX5 hours ago
OKC Thunder news: Eugene Omoruyi waived
Oklahoma City, OK6 hours ago
NBA Twitter reacts to the Lakers' inspiring win over the Mavericks
Los Angeles, CA6 hours ago
Jrue Holiday punking Devin Booker to win the game was eerily similar to an iconic NBA Finals moment
Milwaukee, WI13 hours ago
2024 UNC target loses playoff game in heartbreaking fashion
Chapel Hill, NC10 hours ago
Jae Crowder shared a hilariously petty request about getting revenge on the Suns
Phoenix, AZ12 hours ago
Colorado men’s basketball recap: Buffs fall short of upsetting No. 4 UCLA
Boulder, CO8 hours ago
Who is more likely to win a title this season - the Boston Celtics, or the Bruins?
Boston, MA3 hours ago
Lakers player grades: L.A. earns huge win over Mavericks
Los Angeles, CA11 hours ago
The 'Phantom Cam' angle of Jayson Tatum's game-winner against the 76ers was so ridiculous
Boston, MA16 hours ago
UNC Basketball vs. Florida State: How to watch Monday’s game
Tallahassee, FL7 hours ago
Tar Heels still on ‘cut line’ after win over Virginia
Chapel Hill, NC7 hours ago
Who is Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta?
Houston, TX7 hours ago
Centennial boys basketball 3-peats as champions with buzzer-beater dunk
Bellflower, CA11 hours ago
2023 NFL draft film room: Kansas State CB Julius Brents
Manhattan, KS8 hours ago
No UNC basketball recruits named to Iverson Classic
Chapel Hill, NC7 hours ago
UNC basketball stays put in NET rankings after win over Virginia
Chapel Hill, NC6 hours ago
Notre Dame baseball wins Sunday, takes series over North Carolina-Greensboro
South Bend, IN11 hours ago
Ducks draw brutal path to Pac-12 Championship as No. 9 seed
Eugene, OR20 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy