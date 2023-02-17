Open in App
Washington State
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security update: First of two SSI payments in March worth $1,828 arriving in 13 days

By Misty Severi,

11 days ago

Supplemental Security Income r ecipients will receive the first of two March paychecks in just 13 days.

The first payment will be sent out on March 1 and will be worth $914 for individual recipients. The second payment, which is worth the same amount, will be sent on March 31. The total amount for March will be $1,828.

The Social Security Administration typically issues one monthly SSI check on the first day of the month. However, if the first falls on a weekend or holiday, then the administration sends out the check on the last business day of the prior month.

This means the administration sometimes doles out two payments in one month but none in the following month. It also ensures that recipients still receive 12 paychecks a year.

The double payments also occur in three other months each year. In 2023, those months will be June, September, and December because the first of the month falls on a weekend or holiday in July, October, and January 2024.

For individuals, the rate for payments is $914 per month, but for eligible couples, the monthly payment is $1,371. Essential persons, people who live with someone receiving SSI and provide them with necessary care, receive a monthly payment of $458.

The Social Security Administration changes the check amount every year to keep up with the cost of living and inflation.

