CBS Chicago

Fire breaks out in chute at Waldorf Astoria Residences

By CBS Chicago Team,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3usqAL_0kp8paTc00

Fire breaks out at Waldorf Astoria Residences 00:21

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fire broke out in the Waldorf Astoria Residences on the Near North Side Wednesday evening.

The Chicago Fire Department was trying to contain a fire on the lower roof area of the luxury condo building at 11 E. Walton St. as of 10 p.m.

The fire was in a ventilation chute, according to the Fire Department. There were moderate smoke conditions, the CFD said.

The Fire Department called an EMS Plan 1 to send five ambulances as a precaution, but no injuries were reported.

By 10:31 p.m., the fire was under control. The Fire Department is investigating whether an issue with a wood-burning stove may have been to blame.

