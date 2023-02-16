Open in App
Palm Desert, CA
See more from this location?
Yahoo Sports

Historic win: Palm Desert boys' soccer tops Coachella Valley, makes first-ever semifinal

By Shad Powers, Palm Springs Desert Sun,

11 days ago
Palm Desert boys' soccer head coach Brenner Lopez gathered his team together for a triumphant post-game speech after the Aztecs' 2-0 quarterfinal win over No....
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy