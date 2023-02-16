Change location
See more from this location?
Fort Myers, FL
Yahoo Sports
Soccer Roundup: Canterbury, Fort Myers, Naples all win boys regional titles, headed to state
By Alex MartinDustin B Levy, Fort Myers News-Press,11 days ago
By Alex MartinDustin B Levy, Fort Myers News-Press,11 days ago
A roundup of boys and girls' regional final soccer matches played on Tuesday, Feb. 14 and Wednesday, February 15. An impenetrable defense and a group...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0