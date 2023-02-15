Open in App
Holmdel, NJ
TAPinto.net

Preserving Holmdel: Township Committee Researching Options for Crawford Hill Property and Big Bang Horn Antennae

By Jeanne Wall,

10 days ago

HOLMDEL, NJ - The Township Committee held its regular meeting on Valentine's Day. While they did not hand out chocolate, something sweeter was discussed.

Notably, a financial review will take place on the possibility of preserving the internationally famous Crawford Hill and Big Bang famous Horn Antennae. No specifics were released.

The Mayor shared his thoughts. "We continue to discuss the future of the Crawford Hill property with its owner and contract purchaser. As we do, the Township Committee remains cognizant of the historical significance of the horn antennae as well as the public's desire to preserve the character of Holmdel. We will provide any new information as soon as we are able to do so, and if further steps are considered under the redevelopment law, they will be taken as part of a transparent process with public hearings before both the township committee and the planning board, as required by law." Stated Mayor Luccarelli.

He went on to discuss the Holmdel Open Space Tax and the approval by the voters to increase the tax to preserve open space.

"On tonight's agenda the Township Committee is considering a resolution to approve a scope of work for the township's financial planner to explore the township's capacity to utilize the increased open space trust fund revenues. These revenues are dedicated by law for recreation, conservation and farmland preservation purposes. We look forward to reviewing the results of this financial review which will assist us in our ongoing efforts to preserve open space and the character of Holmdel."  Stated Luccarelli.

Watch the meeting below including many public comments to make the Horn Antennae and the Crawford Hill property a public park.

The 15 meter Holmdel horn antenna at Bell Telephone Laboratories in Holmdel, New Jersey was built in 1959 for pioneering work in communication satellites for the NASA ECHO I. The antenna was 50 feet in length and the entire structure weighed about 18 tons. It was composed of aluminum with a steel base. It was used to detect radio waves that bounced off Project ECHO balloon satellites. The horn was later modified to work with the Telstar Communication Satellite frequencies as a receiver for broadcast signals from the satellite. In 1964, radio astronomers Robert Wilson and Arno Penzias discovered the cosmic microwave background radiation with it, for which they were awarded the 1978 Nobel prize in physics. In 1990 the horn was dedicated to the National Park Service as a National Historic Landmark. (Wikipedia)

