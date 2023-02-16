Open in App
Minnesota State
See more from this location?
The Associated Press

Marwin Gonzalez signs with Japanese team Orix Buffaloes

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IBc5C_0kp8HI4K00
FILE - New York Yankees' Marwin Gonzalez runs toward first during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles on May 25, 2022, in New York. Japan's Orix Buffaloes have announced the signing of Gonzalez. Gonzalez is an infielder and outfielder has has played for five teams in Major League Baseball. In addition to the Yankees, he played for Houston, Minnesota, Boston. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Orix Buffaloes have announced the signing of Marwin Gonzalez, who played last season with the New York Yankees.

Gonzalez is an infielder and outfielder who has played for five teams in Major League Baseball. In addition to the Yankees, he played for Houston, Minnesota and Boston. He came up in the Chicago Cubs organization.

The Buffaloes did not provide any contract numbers or other details. Gonzalez, a Venezuelan, will wear No. 8 with the Japanese clubteam.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Los Angeles hosts Minnesota following Leonard’s 44-point showing
Los Angeles, CA4 hours ago
Thompson, Warriors' supporting cast hold off Timberwolves
Minneapolis, MN7 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy