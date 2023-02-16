Open in App
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL post-Super Bowl power rankings: 49ers in top 5 thanks to defense, Kyle Shanahan

By Niners Wire,

11 days ago
Quarterback injuries like the ones facing the 49ers tend to be devastating. However, 2022 showed how capable head coach Kyle Shanahan is at working with QBs, and how capable the 49ers roster is at overcoming significant injuries at the game’s most important position. Shanahan and the 49ers’ roster are the reason our friends at the NFL Wire still place San Francisco in the top five of the NFL Wire early 2023 power rankings.

The 49ers are sitting at No. 5 after the Super Bowl and before any major moves get made in free agency. They sit behind the Bills, Bengals, Eagles and Chiefs. It’s worth noting the Cowboys (No. 7) and the Vikings (No. 9) are the only other NFC clubs in the top 10.

While all eyes are on the QB situation in the Bay Area, Touchdown Wire’s Mark Lane points to the 49ers defense as a reason to continue believing in the red and gold:

The 49ers offense was able to keep rolling regardless of the injuries at quarterback — save for the NFC Championship Game. Regardless on who San Francisco settles on under center, whether Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance, or Brock Purdy, the sense is Kyle Shanahan will have them in the best position to succeed. As long as Fred Warner and Nick Bosa are playing at a high level, that should also keep the 49ers rolling.

How QB shakes out could alter things significantly. Purdy is due to undergo elbow surgery that could keep him out anywhere from six to 12 months depending on the procedure. Lance hasn’t been cleared to return to football activities yet after breaking his ankle in Week 2, and Garoppolo is set to make some money on the free agent market.

Betting on the 49ers is smart, but it’s hard to live as a contender in the NFL without some semblance of stability and quality under center.

