BamaCentral Courtside: No. 10 Tennessee 68, No. 1 Alabama 59

Blake Byler and Austin Hannon break down the Crimson Tide's loss to the Volunteers from Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It was a brutal evening on Wednesday as No. 1 Alabama basketball suffered its first conference loss of the season, falling at No. 10 Tennessee by a final score of 68-59.

The loss snapped the Crimson Tide's perfect SEC record, handing it a 12-1 conference record with just five games left to play before the SEC Tournament in March.

Turnovers and physicality were the key contributor to Alabama's struggles, with the Crimson Tide committing 19 turnovers to the Volunteers' eight and converting those turnovers into just two points compared to 26 for Tennessee.

With the loss for Alabama, the SEC standings are still up for grabs despite a steady lead for the Crimson Tide. As of the writing of this story, Texas A&M trails Alabama by 1.5 games and will either shrink to one game or two by the end of the night depending on how the Aggies finish the game at Arkansas.

Meanwhile, the win for Tennessee puts the Volunteers three games back of the Crimson Tide. With five games remaining in the regular season, Tennessee will hope that its win over Alabama does not mark its last loss before March.

Check out the video above where BamaCentral's own Blake Byler and Austin Hannon break down the Crimson Tide's loss to the Volunteers from Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville.

See Also:

No. 1 Alabama Falls to No. 10 Tennessee in Knoxville for First SEC Loss

Turnovers Crucial Factor in Alabama Basketball's Loss at Tennessee

2022-23 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 15