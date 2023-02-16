The Golden Knight Gala Was a Success Yet Again

The Vegas Golden Knights held their annual Golden Knight Gala on Monday.

The Vegas Golden Knights were able to enjoy a well-deserved night off on Monday when the club hosted its annual Golden Knight Gala at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas.

The yearly event brings together players, coaches, staff, sponsors and fans to all experience a fun-filled night of live music, games and more.

All proceeds from the event go to the VGK Foundation. This year, the Gala raised $1.2 million.

"I think it's important," said Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy, per a video from the Golden Knights' website. "I've always felt that, like, even the questions that we go back and forth with on the bench, after the game, you're speaking to the fan base a little bit. They want to know what's going on. Good or bad. So I enjoy it. Listen, without them, we don't have a hockey team. So that's the way I look at it."

The event featured a special performance from rapper T-Pain to end the night.

"[I]t's a great event," said Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud. "Obviously, all the money gets put back into the community, which for our city and the way our fans support us and how they welcomed us into this city, just super thankful that we're able to come here and mingle and interact and meet the people that drive this franchise. ... So again, being able to come here and interact with them, get to know them on a first-name basis is something that we love to do."

The Golden Knight Gala kicked off a three-day break from play for the Golden Knights.

They will be back Thursday to face the San Jose Sharks.

