Sparta Township, NJ
Sparta High School Students to Perform Disney's 'Little Mermaid' in March

By Jenny Dericks,

11 days ago

SPARTA, NJ – The auditorium at Sparta High School will be transformed into an undersea adventure as the students present The Little Mermaid.

“Sparta High School musical theater program is growing and improving every single year,” Director Angela Deluccia said. “We are grateful to have such a diverse, dedicated and talented group of students and faculty who come together to create phenomenal productions.”

In addition to the student performers, the student director is Shannon Ferguson, Miranda Smith is the student choreographer and Annika Noel is the student stage manager.

The students are supported by director Deluccia and assistant director and choreographer Paige Lucas.

Andrew Lopez is the pit conductor and Laura Lopez is the choral conductor.  The set is being designed by Lisa Tafuri with Mike Franek and Dennis Romano working to build the sets.  Steven Viegas will be at the sound board.

The cast of the Little Mermaid will perform a preview for some of Sparta’s elementary students on March 1.  Deluccia said students from Alpine Elementary School, Mohawk Avenue School and Helen Morgan will be bused to the high school for an “in-district field trip.”

Deluccia said she “not only hopes to get kids excited about coming to see the production in full, but she also hopes that some fo thos students will be inspired to follow their artistic dreams.”

The Sparta seniors will once again be invited to a preview performance on March 1 at 5 p.m.  This year they will be offering a “grab and go” snack after the show for the guests.  They can register to attend through the Sparta Recreation Department.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, March 3, 4 and 5 the community is invited to be “Part of [their] World,” “Fathoms Below,” “Under the Sea.” There will be “Fireworks” and a “Storm” before Eric comes to the Rescue, wants to “Kiss the Girl” and there is a “Wedding Announcement” and “Happy Ending.”

The Friday and Saturday shows are at 7 p.m. The Sunday show is a matinée with a 2 p.m. curtain.  Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for senior citizens and students online.

Theatergoers can scan the QR code for tickets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vnuwi_0kp7xXUc00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q2LbB_0kp7xXUc00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02fdfs_0kp7xXUc00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38QtX6_0kp7xXUc00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dWtyz_0kp7xXUc00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZbNed_0kp7xXUc00

