Piscataway’s Abundant Life Worship Center Spreads Love on Valentine's Day

PISCATAWAY, NJ -- On Valentine's Day, volunteers from Abundant Life Worship Center in Piscataway spread love and cheer, delivering 500 red roses and cards to staff and residents at Parker Stone Gate Nursing Care Residence, ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, and Ozanam Family Shelter.

The greeting cards featured a cool-looking dog who wore red sunglasses and held a chalkboard sign that said, "Happy Valentine's Day." Inside, the message from the church read, "Wishing you a Sweet Valentine's Day."

“Life is about love, giving it and receiving it,” said Pastor Joseph Leo. “That's why we are all here, to give and receive love."

The volunteers' act of kindness and compassion was a special opportunity to bring joy to those who may not otherwise have much to celebrate on Valentine's Day. It also was a reminder that there is always someone out there who cares, and that love and kindness make all the difference.

