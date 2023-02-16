Open in App
Summit, NJ
Summit Playhouse Presents 'The Old Settler' Beginning Feb. 24

By Greg Elliott,

11 days ago

SUMMIT, NJ - The Summit Playhouse will present John Henry Redwood's 'The Old Settler', beginning February 24 and continuing through March 11.

'The Old Settler' sees sparks fly in a 1943 Harlem tenement between an old spinster and her skeptical sister when a handsome young man arrives on their doorstep. Full of humor and grit, this authentic story of love and survival reverberates with timelessness and warmth.

﻿Elizabeth — Diane Parker
﻿Quilly — Karen Stefano
﻿Husband — Derek Simmons
﻿Lou Bessie — Rachelle Carey

For tickets and more information, please visit thesummitplayhouse.org/.

The February 26 matinée will be a Black History Month celebration, featuring a Q&A following the performance with director, Di Shawn J. Gandy, and the full cast. The Q&A will be moderated by Lynette Sheard, a Community Education Coordinator and Director of the NJ Mental Health Players, and winner of Mental Health America’s 2022 Innovative Program of the Year Award.

Sheard is a sought-after award-winning facilitator and trainer of mental health first aid, along with being a gifted versatile vocalist, actor, producer, director, and vocal coach.

The Summit Playhouse is located at 10 New England Avenue.

