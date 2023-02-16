AEW Rampage & Dark Elevation spoilers from Laredo, Texas

Two title matches took place on Rampage.

The following are spoilers from AEW Rampage and AEW Dark: Elevation, taped Wednesday in Laredo, Texas.

AEW Rampage (Friday):

Rampage will air at 7 PM Eastern due to the Slam Dunk competition as part of NBA All-Star weekend.

The Elite defeated AR Fox and Top Flight to retain the AEW Trios Tag Team titles. After the match, The House of Black appeared, then disappeared on the ramp.

Ricky Starks defeated Daniel Garcia. Guevara tried to help Garcia during the match, but Action Andretti came out to even things up.

Don Callis was seen backstage attempting to recruit Konosuke Takeshita.

Jade Cargill defeated Vertvixen to retain the TBS Championship.

Dustin Rhodes defeated Swerve Strickland by DQ. The finish had Rhodes going for the crossroads but Parker Bordeaux came in for the DQ. Keith Lee then made his return and made the save for Rhodes.

AEW Dark: Elevation (Monday):