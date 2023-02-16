High school boys' soccer: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS' SOCCER
DIVISION 1
Quarterfinals, Wednesday
JSerra 4, Fullerton 2
Montclair 4, Servite 1
Citrus Hill 3, Arlington 2
Sunny Hills 1, South Torrance 0
Semifinals, Saturday
#1 JSerra at #4 Montclair, 6 p.m.
#2 Sunny Hills at Citrus Hill, 5 p.m.
DIVISION 2
Quarterfinals, Wednesday
Agoura 1, Oxnard Pacifica 1 (Agoura advances on penalties, 5-4)
San Clemente 0, Corona Santiago 0 (San Clemente advances on penalties, 6-5)
Long Beach Poly 1, Anaheim 1 (Poly advances on penalties, 3-2)
Santa Monica 2, Villa Park 1 (OT)
Semifinals, Saturday
#4 San Clemente at Agoura, 5 p.m.
Long Beach Poly at Santa Monica, 5 p.m.
DIVISION 3
Quarterfinals, Wednesday
Newport Harbor 1, Cabrillo 1 (Newport Harbor advances on penalties, 6-5)
Los Alamitos 1, Anaheim Canyon 0 (OT)
El Dorado 1, Hart 0
Quartz Hill 2, Crescenta Valley 1 (OT)
Semifinals, Saturday
Newport Harbor at Los Alamitos, 5:30 p.m.
Quartz Hill at El Dorado, 3 p.m.
DIVISION 4
Quarterfinals, Wednesday
Tesoro 2, Glendale 2 (Tesoro advances on penalties, 4-3)
Littlerock 2, Geffen 0
Oxnard 2, El Toro 1 (OT)
Orange Lutheran 5, Great Oak 0
Semifinals, Saturday
Littlerock at Tesoro, 5 p.m.
#3 Oxnard at Orange Lutheran, 4 p.m.
DIVISION 5
Quarterfinals, Wednesday
Palm Desert 2, Coachella Valley 0
Norco 2, Diamond Ranch 0
Brea Olinda 1, Santa Paula 0
Animo Leadership 2, California 1
Semifinals, Saturday
Norco at Palm Desert, 3 p.m.
Brea Olinda vs. #2 Animo Leadership at Edward Vincent Park (Inglewood), 1 p.m.
DIVISION 6
Quarterfinals, Wednesday
San Gorgonio 3, Bishop Montgomery 0
Chaminade 0, Anaheim Fairmont 0 (Chaminade advances on penalties, 4-3)
Miller 3, Dunn 1
Victor Valley 1, Temescal Canyon 1 (Victor Valley advances on penalties, 4-3)
Semifinals, Saturday
#4 Chaminade at #1 San Gorgonio, 5:30 p.m.
Victor Valley at #3 Miller, 3 p.m.
DIVISION 7
Quarterfinals, Wednesday
Tahquitz 2, Lennox Academy 2 (Tahquitz advances on penalties, 5-3)
St. Genevieve 1, Pioneer 0 (OT)
Nordhoff 0, La Puente 0 (Nordhoff advances on penalties, 6-5)
Oxford Academy 2, Gabrielino 1
Semifinals, Saturday
Tahquitz vs. St. Genevieve at Hoover, 4 p.m.
Oxford Academy at Nordhoff, 3 p.m.
NOTES: Championships, Feb. 24-25 at Veterans Stadium (Div. 1-2) and school sites (Div. 3-7).
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .
