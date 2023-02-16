Open in App
California State
Los Angeles Times

High school boys' soccer: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

By Los Angeles Times staff,

11 days ago

SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS' SOCCER

DIVISION 1

Quarterfinals, Wednesday

JSerra 4, Fullerton 2

Montclair 4, Servite 1

Citrus Hill 3, Arlington 2

Sunny Hills 1, South Torrance 0

Semifinals, Saturday

#1 JSerra at #4 Montclair, 6 p.m.

#2 Sunny Hills at Citrus Hill, 5 p.m.

DIVISION 2

Quarterfinals, Wednesday

Agoura 1, Oxnard Pacifica 1 (Agoura advances on penalties, 5-4)

San Clemente 0, Corona Santiago 0 (San Clemente advances on penalties, 6-5)

Long Beach Poly 1, Anaheim 1 (Poly advances on penalties, 3-2)

Santa Monica 2, Villa Park 1 (OT)

Semifinals, Saturday

#4 San Clemente at Agoura, 5 p.m.

Long Beach Poly at Santa Monica, 5 p.m.

DIVISION 3

Quarterfinals, Wednesday

Newport Harbor 1, Cabrillo 1 (Newport Harbor advances on penalties, 6-5)

Los Alamitos 1, Anaheim Canyon 0 (OT)

El Dorado 1, Hart 0

Quartz Hill 2, Crescenta Valley 1 (OT)

Semifinals, Saturday

Newport Harbor at Los Alamitos, 5:30 p.m.

Quartz Hill at El Dorado, 3 p.m.

DIVISION 4

Quarterfinals, Wednesday

Tesoro 2, Glendale 2 (Tesoro advances on penalties, 4-3)

Littlerock 2, Geffen 0

Oxnard 2, El Toro 1 (OT)

Orange Lutheran 5, Great Oak 0

Semifinals, Saturday

Littlerock at Tesoro, 5 p.m.

#3 Oxnard at Orange Lutheran, 4 p.m.

DIVISION 5

Quarterfinals, Wednesday

Palm Desert 2, Coachella Valley 0

Norco 2, Diamond Ranch 0

Brea Olinda 1, Santa Paula 0

Animo Leadership 2, California 1

Semifinals, Saturday

Norco at Palm Desert, 3 p.m.

Brea Olinda vs. #2 Animo Leadership at Edward Vincent Park (Inglewood), 1 p.m.

DIVISION 6

Quarterfinals, Wednesday

San Gorgonio 3, Bishop Montgomery 0

Chaminade 0, Anaheim Fairmont 0 (Chaminade advances on penalties, 4-3)

Miller 3, Dunn 1

Victor Valley 1, Temescal Canyon 1 (Victor Valley advances on penalties, 4-3)

Semifinals, Saturday

#4 Chaminade at #1 San Gorgonio, 5:30 p.m.

Victor Valley at #3 Miller, 3 p.m.

DIVISION 7

Quarterfinals, Wednesday

Tahquitz 2, Lennox Academy 2 (Tahquitz advances on penalties, 5-3)

St. Genevieve 1, Pioneer 0 (OT)

Nordhoff 0, La Puente 0 (Nordhoff advances on penalties, 6-5)

Oxford Academy 2, Gabrielino 1

Semifinals, Saturday

Tahquitz vs. St. Genevieve at Hoover, 4 p.m.

Oxford Academy at Nordhoff, 3 p.m.

NOTES: Championships, Feb. 24-25 at Veterans Stadium (Div. 1-2) and school sites (Div. 3-7).

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

