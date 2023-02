racedayct.com

Streaking: Matt Hirschman Stays Perfect At New Smyrna World Series With Blewett Memorial Victory By Shawn Courchesne, 11 days ago

By Shawn Courchesne, 11 days ago

Wednesday at the World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing at New Smyrna Speedway annually means the Tour Type Modified division celebrating the first of ...