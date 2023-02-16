Markham police officer resigns amid probe of Paycheck Protection Program fraud 02:52

MARKHAM, Ill. (CBS) -- The fraud with the Paycheck Protection Program has kept growing at the Markham Police Department.

As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Wednesday night, a Markham police officer is now accused of forging tax documents for a fake company – and she is not the only officer under investigation for PPP fraud either.

Rayshonda Lewis served the people of Markham as a police officer full-time going back to 2011, yet last month, she quickly resigned. Markham City Administrator Derrick Champion said the city welcomed Lewis' resignation.

Officer Lewis stepped away from her $83,000-a-year job because according to federal documents, she applied for a PPP loan for $20,000 – and "submitted false and fabricated documents," including the IRS forms claiming she owned a catering business that grossed "$97,000 during 2020."

Yet the feds say Lewis "knew none of foregoing facts were true."

"To have someone wearing a badge to take advantage of a program – you know, that's concerning," Champion said.

Champion said the federal government first contacted the city about their probe of Lewis in December – and within weeks, she struck a deal.

"She resigned at that point," Champion said.

The federal case against Lewis is sealed. Yet through an open records request CBS 2 submitted to the City of Markham, we are able to show the documents the feds provided the city.

They include the agreement Officer Lewis signed in which she admits to breaking the law – but she avoids jail time and a conviction on her record if she completes 80 hours of community service with probation.

"I expected it to be this bad," Champion said.

Yet Lewis is not the only officer in the Markham Police Department who is under investigation for PPP fraud.

Back in November 2021 , CBS 2's Terry confronted Markham police Officer Kenneth Muldrow after CBS 2 discovered he applied for a PPP loan using the police station's address.

Champion confirmed that Muldrow is still working as a Markham police officer, and is still under probe .

A third officer under investigation transferred to a new police department.

"We have identified those individuals that have a watchful eye from the federal government," Champion said. "Well, they're under the microscope."

Champion insists Markham is committed to working with the feds to weed out any other employees who might be under federal radar for PPP fraud.