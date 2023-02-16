Wednesday high school basketball

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Beaufort Academy 97, Cross Schools 48
SCHSL Playoffs
First Round
Class A
Upper State
Denmark-Olar 70, Southside Christian 48
Class AAA
Lower State
Beaufort 77, Brookland-Cayce 50
Crestwood 87, Waccamaw 35
Lakewood 53, Loris 49
Lower Richland 62, North Charleston 46
Manning 72, Camden 67
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 76, Hanahan 34
Upper State
Clinton 79, Broome 51
Union County 56, Blue Ridge 53
Wren 58, Pendleton 44
Class AAAA
Lower State
Hartsville 47, A.C. Flora 40, OT
Irmo 79, North Myrtle Beach 34
Northwestern 61, James Island 47
Ridge View 77, Hilton Head Island 47
South Florence 49, Westwood 48
West Florence 61, May River 56
Wilson 73, Lugoff-Elgin 52
Upper State
Catawba Ridge 64, Riverside 55
Greenville 71, South Aiken 44
Lancaster 66, Eastside 47
Midland Valley 53, Berea 44
Westside 87, Aiken 46
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Midland Valley 53, Berea 44
Timberland 45, Andrews 27
SCHSL Playoffs
First Round
Class A
Lower State
Latta 48, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 14
Military Magnet Academy 107, East Clarendon 23
Scott’s Branch 42, St. John’s 39
Upper State
High Point Academy 77, Williston-Elko 18
Lewisville 47, Whitmire 20
McCormick 56, Great Falls 19
Class AA
Lower State
Andrew Jackson 79, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 52
Bishop England 44, Woodland 29
Kingstree 54, Buford 26
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 32, Marion 31
Upper State
Blacksburg 63, Newberry 46
Landrum 62, Ninety Six 39
Mid-Carolina 61, Batesburg-Leesville 48
Saluda 64, Pelion 22
Class AAAAA
Lower State
Berkeley 47, Socastee 32
Cane Bay 40, Fort Dorchester 36
R.B. Stall 48, St. James 32
River Bluff 47, Carolina Forest 39
Summerville 49, Wando 26
Sumter 66, White Knoll 27
Upper State
Dorman 61, Nation Ford 34
James F. Byrnes 66, Blythewood 62
Mauldin 73, Chapin 21
Rock Hill 55, Gaffney 50
T.L. Hanna 65, Clover 64
Woodmont 63, Spartanburg 55
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
