WSPA 7News

Wednesday high school basketball

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40wZhB_0kp7KRez00

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Beaufort Academy 97, Cross Schools 48

SCHSL Playoffs

First Round

Class A

Upper State

Denmark-Olar 70, Southside Christian 48

Class AAA

Lower State

Beaufort 77, Brookland-Cayce 50

Crestwood 87, Waccamaw 35

Lakewood 53, Loris 49

Lower Richland 62, North Charleston 46

Manning 72, Camden 67

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 76, Hanahan 34

Upper State

Clinton 79, Broome 51

Union County 56, Blue Ridge 53

Wren 58, Pendleton 44

Class AAAA

Lower State

Hartsville 47, A.C. Flora 40, OT

Irmo 79, North Myrtle Beach 34

Northwestern 61, James Island 47

Ridge View 77, Hilton Head Island 47

South Florence 49, Westwood 48

West Florence 61, May River 56

Wilson 73, Lugoff-Elgin 52

Upper State

Catawba Ridge 64, Riverside 55

Greenville 71, South Aiken 44

Lancaster 66, Eastside 47

Midland Valley 53, Berea 44

Westside 87, Aiken 46

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Midland Valley 53, Berea 44

Timberland 45, Andrews 27

SCHSL Playoffs

First Round

Class A

Lower State

Latta 48, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 14

Military Magnet Academy 107, East Clarendon 23

Scott’s Branch 42, St. John’s 39

Upper State

High Point Academy 77, Williston-Elko 18

Lewisville 47, Whitmire 20

McCormick 56, Great Falls 19

Class AA

Lower State

Andrew Jackson 79, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 52

Bishop England 44, Woodland 29

Kingstree 54, Buford 26

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 32, Marion 31

Upper State

Blacksburg 63, Newberry 46

Landrum 62, Ninety Six 39

Mid-Carolina 61, Batesburg-Leesville 48

Saluda 64, Pelion 22

Class AAAAA

Lower State

Berkeley 47, Socastee 32

Cane Bay 40, Fort Dorchester 36

R.B. Stall 48, St. James 32

River Bluff 47, Carolina Forest 39

Summerville 49, Wando 26

Sumter 66, White Knoll 27

Upper State

Dorman 61, Nation Ford 34

James F. Byrnes 66, Blythewood 62

Mauldin 73, Chapin 21

Rock Hill 55, Gaffney 50

T.L. Hanna 65, Clover 64

Woodmont 63, Spartanburg 55

