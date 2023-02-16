Open in App
Denver, CO
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos want to interview Vance Joseph for DC job

By Jon Heath,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BgrCY_0kp7IH9N00

After missing out on Vic Fangio, the Denver Broncos might ask another former head coach to return as a defensive coordinator.

Broncos coach Sean Payton has asked the Arizona Cardinals for permission to interview Vance Joseph for Denver’s DC opening, according to KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis.

Potentially returning to Denver would be a lateral move for Joseph, and it seems to be a possibility given Jonathan Gannon, the Cards’ new head coach, is expected to run Arizona’s defense.

Joseph, 50, served as the Broncos’ head coach from 2017-2018. He struggled as an HC, going 11-21, but the Cardinals’ defense ranked 12th in scoring under Joseph in 2020 and 11th in 2021 before slipping to 31st in 2022.

Denver is seeking a new defensive coordinator after Ejiro Evero left in a lateral move to join the Carolina Panthers. In addition to Joseph, the Broncos have six other known DC candidates, including Mike Zimmer and Rex Ryan.

We are tracking Denver’s coaching staff changes on this page.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Denver, CO newsLocal Denver, CO
New report about Russell Wilson validates Pete Carroll's wristband comments
Denver, CO2 days ago
Top Twitter reactions to bombshell Russell Wilson report
Seattle, WA18 hours ago
Broncos announce coaching staff additions: All 8 of the ex-Saints joining Sean Payton
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
CBS Sports names top landing spots for Ravens QB Lamar Jackson
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Vikings 2023 7-round mock draft: Matt Anderson's 4.0
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Taylor Lewan mentions Bengals as he heads to free agency
Cincinnati, OH18 hours ago
Watch: Rich Eisen talks about bombshell Russell Wilson report
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Steelers 2022 rookie class ranked 6th-best in NFL
Pittsburgh, PA14 hours ago
2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Experts believe Bears will trade back from No. 1
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Another defensive line free agent option is off the board
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Everything Panthers fans need to know about the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine
Charlotte, NC4 hours ago
4 questions for Lions GM Brad Holmes at the scouting combine
Detroit, MI16 hours ago
Aaron Glenn and the Lions agree to a contract extension
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Seahawks select 2 defensive players in Round 1 of latest mock draft
Seattle, WA7 hours ago
Vikings 2023 NFL draft scouting report: Notre Dame EDGE Isaiah Foskey
Minneapolis, MN6 hours ago
Another former Bengals QB continues to surge in XFL
Cincinnati, OH4 hours ago
ESPN suggests a certain job could entice Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline to leave
Columbus, OH1 day ago
The Ravens' awkward contract talks with Lamar Jackson show neither side has read the room
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Ravens OC Todd Monken shares what he learned at Georgia to make him bette coach
Baltimore, MD4 hours ago
WATCH: Flashback to Myles Garrett's jaw-dropping NFL Scouting Combine performance
Cleveland, OH8 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy