LaMelo Ball Is The 2nd Youngest Player In NBA History To Do This

LaMelo Ball is off to a great start to his NBA career.

On Wednesday evening, the Charlotte Hornets hosted the San Antonio Spurs in North Carolina.

They won the game by a score of 120-110, and 2022 NBA All-Star LaMelo Ball led the way with a triple-double.

He recorded 28 points, 12 rebounds, ten assists and one steal in 39 minutes of playing time.

Ball also became the second youngest player in league history to reach 1,000 points, rebounds and assists.

Via NBA History: "LaMelo Ball is the second youngest player in NBA history to total 1,000 career points, rebounds, and assists. ( 21 years, 177 days)

The youngest? LeBron James (20 years, 110 days)"

Being on any list with James is a good sign and illustrates just how well Ball has played since being drafted into the NBA as the third overall pick in 2020.

He has dealt with injuries this season but has still played 33 games and is averaging 23.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest.

At just 21 years old, he is already one of the best players in the league and is nowhere near his prime.

Right now, the Hornets are 17-43 in 60 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Therefore, they won't be competing for the playoffs this season, but over the next few years, there is good reason to believe Ball will take them to the postseason.

Through 159 regular season games, his career averages are 19.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.5 steals per contest (on 37.4% shooting from the three-point range).