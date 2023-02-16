Open in App
Charlotte, NC
See more from this location?
FastBreak on FanNation

LaMelo Ball Is The 2nd Youngest Player In NBA History To Do This

By Ben Stinar,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UTlD7_0kp7Gi8y00

LaMelo Ball is off to a great start to his NBA career.

On Wednesday evening, the Charlotte Hornets hosted the San Antonio Spurs in North Carolina.

They won the game by a score of 120-110, and 2022 NBA All-Star LaMelo Ball led the way with a triple-double.

He recorded 28 points, 12 rebounds, ten assists and one steal in 39 minutes of playing time.

Ball also became the second youngest player in league history to reach 1,000 points, rebounds and assists.

Via NBA History: "LaMelo Ball is the second youngest player in NBA history to total 1,000 career points, rebounds, and assists. ( 21 years, 177 days)

The youngest? LeBron James (20 years, 110 days)"

Being on any list with James is a good sign and illustrates just how well Ball has played since being drafted into the NBA as the third overall pick in 2020.

He has dealt with injuries this season but has still played 33 games and is averaging 23.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest.

At just 21 years old, he is already one of the best players in the league and is nowhere near his prime.

Right now, the Hornets are 17-43 in 60 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Therefore, they won't be competing for the playoffs this season, but over the next few years, there is good reason to believe Ball will take them to the postseason.

Through 159 regular season games, his career averages are 19.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.5 steals per contest (on 37.4% shooting from the three-point range).

More on the Charlotte Hornets can be read here

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local North Carolina State newsLocal North Carolina State
Kevin Durant's Status For Thunder-Suns Game
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Kevin Love's Final Injury Status For Heat-Hornets Game
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
BREAKING: Anthony Davis Makes NBA History On Sunday
Los Angeles, CA11 hours ago
Steph Curry's Tweet To Klay Thompson Is Going Viral
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
BREAKING: Klay Thompson Made NBA History On Friday Night
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
BREAKING: Draymond Green's Final Injury Status For Warriors Game On Friday
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Andrew Wiggins' Status For Warriors-Timberwolves Game
Minneapolis, MN12 hours ago
Cowboys Cut Zeke? A Fate Like Dorsett & Emmitt
Dallas, TX2 days ago
BREAKING: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Final Injury Status For Heat-Bucks Game
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
Bulls Rumors: DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, Lonzo Ball, More
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Klay Thompson's Bold Quote After The Warriors Lost To The Lakers
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
D'Angelo Russell's Injury Status For Lakers Game On Sunday
Los Angeles, CA18 hours ago
James Harden Tweets 4 Photos After The 76ers Beat The Grizzlies
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Timberwolves Injury Report Against The Warriors
Minneapolis, MN15 hours ago
LeBron James Shares Update On Foot Injury Following Lakers-Mavericks Game On Sunday
Los Angeles, CA2 hours ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Injury Status For Kings-Thunder Game
Oklahoma City, OK9 hours ago
Kristaps Porzingis' Injury Status For Wizards-Bulls Game
Washington, DC17 hours ago
Raptors And Cavs Injury Reports
Cleveland, OH11 hours ago
Malik Beasley's Fearless Quote After The Lakers Beat The Warriors
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Is Kevin Love Making His Miami Heat Debut On Friday?
Miami, FL2 days ago
John Collins' Injury Status For Nets-Hawks Game
Atlanta, GA18 hours ago
Is Bradley Beal Playing On Friday?
New York City, NY2 days ago
Warriors Injury Report For Friday's Game
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
De'Aaron Fox's Viral Quote After The Kings Beat The Clippers
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Toronto Raptors Make 2 Roster Moves Before Sunday's Game
Cleveland, OH15 hours ago
Cavs And Hawks Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Celtics And 76ers Injury Reports
Boston, MA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy