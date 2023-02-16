Austin FC secures its future, signs Sebastián Driussi for three more years

In a major coup for Austin FC — and the MLS in general — the club signed designated player Sebastián Driussi to a new three-year contract this week that will keep him with El Tree through at least 2025.

Driussi, who turned 27 last week and is in the prime of his career, dominated the MLS in 2022, finishing second in the MVP voting and being named to the MLS Best XI after scoring 22 goals and recording seven assists.

“I’m really happy here,” Driussi said during Tuesday’s press conference at Q2 Stadium. “I love the city, the people and the team, and the progress the team has made. My family is really happy here, and the fans always make us feel at home whether it’s out in the community or at games.”

Driussi had a choice to make, and he chose Austin

The move was an obvious one for Austin FC after Driussi’s impact since joining the club in July 2021, but whether he would want to stay in the MLS when major clubs in England and Europe had interest was another question.

Coach Josh Wolff said there were plenty of potential offers from overseas to buy Driussi, but ultimately this is where he wanted to be for the near future, and it was up to the club to make it work for both sides.

“There were a lot of clubs who have a lot of money that were interested in him,” Wolff said. “What he’s been able to do in a short time is establish himself as one of the best — or the best — players in the league. It’s a rewarding response by ownership and the organization. He wants to win titles — and that’s the most telling thing about him, is humility and hunger to compete and play. He’s driven by championships, and that’s now on the club to shoot for going forward.”

What does re-signing Sebastián Driussi mean to Austin FC?

It’s hard to overstate how big this is for El Tree.

Driussi could easily play for a midtable first division team in England, France, Germany, Italy or Spain — generally thought of as the five best leagues in the world — but chose to stay in Austin. He came to El Tree from Zenit St. Petersburg in Russia, where he played in the UEFA Champions League, which is the highest soccer competition in the world, and the lure to return to a league that would give him the opportunity to compete there again would be high.

And while Austin FC owner Anthony Precourt undoubtedly had to open his checkbook to give Driussi a raise from the $2.3 million he made a year ago — we won’t know how much until the MLS Players Association releases salaries in a few months, but it’s safe to say he came close to doubling that number — Driussi's value to the club is nearly immeasurable as El Tree is now in position to remain one of the top clubs in the MLS for the foreseeable future.

“You want both sides to be happy, and we have ownership that’s extremely ambitious,” Wolff said. Driussi “was honest with us that this is where he wanted to be, and Anthony Precourt made it an emphasis in the offseason to get this contract done. I give our ownership a lot of credit, as you don’t want to string these things along.”

As the 2023 season approaches in less than 10 days, Austin FC fans can enjoy the season without the worry of their best player leaving anytime soon.

“We build our values at the club around hard work and the collective, and Sebastián epitomizes what we want to lay down as our roots and foundation,” Wolff said. “His quality is always on display and his work rate is something that’s stood out from the moment he got here. He’s at a place in his career where he can set himself apart from any other great player this league has had.”

