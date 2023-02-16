Open in App
Tallahassee, FL
See more from this location?
WTXL ABC 27 News

St. John Paul II keeps making history as the Panthers are final four bound

By Alison Posey,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j3X8H_0kp7E0en00

The St. John Paul II boys soccer team has already made history, as the Panthers are in the Elite Eight for the first time ever. On Wednesday night, they hosted St. Johns Country Day in the Class 2A regional final, where a spot in the state semifinals was on the line.

Like their regional semifinal, the Panthers got it done in overtime, topping St. Johns Country Day 4-3 to seal up a spot in the program's first ever state semifinal.

"We fought together. We win together. We kept believing," said head coach Kenny Nwoko. "Home field defended, kept believing, and now, here we are. I just hope that every school in the city and the area know we have arrived, that we are here. We are no longer the other school in Southwood. There are two schools in Southwood now. We are the sister school in Southwood no longer."

The Panthers play Saturday in the state final four, with the opponent and location to be determined.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tallahassee, FL newsLocal Tallahassee, FL
Florida State softball sweeps doubleheader against Lamar and FGCU
Tallahassee, FL2 days ago
Florida A&M rallies for 2-1 walk-off win over Southern
Tallahassee, FL2 days ago
Florida A&M breaks through late tie for 12-6 victory against Southern
Tallahassee, FL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Pitching dominates for Florida State baseball in win over TCU
Tallahassee, FL2 days ago
TCC's 2023 Cleaver and Cork cooks up student success
Tallahassee, FL2 days ago
Word of South announces musician, author lineup for 2023 festival
Tallahassee, FL2 days ago
HCA, FAMU announce partnership to benefit School of Allied Health Sciences
Tallahassee, FL2 days ago
ABC 27 Volunteers help build homes in Tallahassee
Tallahassee, FL1 day ago
Students walk out of classes on FSU campus in protest of DeSantis policies
Tallahassee, FL3 days ago
Gadsden County celebrates Black History Month
Quincy, FL6 days ago
MagLab celebrates science with hands-on open house festival
Tallahassee, FL4 days ago
City of Tallahassee invites community to grand opening celebration of new park
Tallahassee, FL5 days ago
Faye Vann's daughter reflects on mother's memory on day of Dillbeck's execution
Tallahassee, FL3 days ago
FSU hosts film screening, Q&A to raise awareness of domestic violence
Tallahassee, FL6 days ago
Family, friends rally in Leon County to get justice for Casey Goodson, Jr.
Tallahassee, FL9 hours ago
Thomasville hosts first ever More than Murals Workshop for 12 neighboring cities
Thomasville, GA6 days ago
Community resource fair, free produce market set to take place in Thomasville
Thomasville, GA3 days ago
FAMU receives grant to expand internet access on campus, surrounding community
Tallahassee, FL2 days ago
Donald Dillbeck executed for killing a woman in Tallahassee in 1990
Tallahassee, FL4 days ago
Leon County Humane Society in need of foster homes for dogs
Tallahassee, FL6 days ago
Leadership Tallahassee accepting applications for new class
Tallahassee, FL4 days ago
Ukrainian family gets settled in Tallahassee one year after war began
Tallahassee, FL6 days ago
Big Bend Homeless Coalition pushes to buy land from city for veteran housing
Tallahassee, FL5 days ago
Real Time Crime Center prepares to open February 25
Tallahassee, FL4 days ago
Victim's family leaves hand-written note following Dillbeck execution
Tallahassee, FL3 days ago
Neighbors speaking out over church's possible land rezoning
Tallahassee, FL6 days ago
Local entrepreneur, police department raise awareness about personal safety
Tallahassee, FL5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy