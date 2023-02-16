St. John Paul II keeps making history as the Panthers are final four bound

The St. John Paul II boys soccer team has already made history, as the Panthers are in the Elite Eight for the first time ever. On Wednesday night, they hosted St. Johns Country Day in the Class 2A regional final, where a spot in the state semifinals was on the line.

Like their regional semifinal, the Panthers got it done in overtime, topping St. Johns Country Day 4-3 to seal up a spot in the program's first ever state semifinal.

"We fought together. We win together. We kept believing," said head coach Kenny Nwoko. "Home field defended, kept believing, and now, here we are. I just hope that every school in the city and the area know we have arrived, that we are here. We are no longer the other school in Southwood. There are two schools in Southwood now. We are the sister school in Southwood no longer."

The Panthers play Saturday in the state final four, with the opponent and location to be determined.

