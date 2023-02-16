Veal, Mix lead Onaway boys to Ski Valley statement victory at Gaylord St. Mary

GAYLORD – Just over a month ago, the Onaway Cardinals saw their chances of repeating as Ski Valley boys basketball champions take a major hit after a 15-point home loss to Gaylord St. Mary.

Since then, there’s been a major transformation with the Cardinals, who haven’t lost since that January night.

On Wednesday night – in the biggest conference showdown of the season up to this point – the Cardinals got more than sweet revenge in the rematch.

They're now first in the Ski Valley.

Sparked by the offensive brilliance of juniors Austin Veal and Jadin Mix, who combined for 57 points, the Cardinals picked up a crucial 80-64 victory over the Snowbirds in Gaylord.

“I’ve been telling these guys, I’ve been telling everybody for the last two years how good this team is,” said Onaway coach Eddy Szymoniak. “You could see the strides through this season, and we wanted to prove a point tonight. We knew we were in control of this game early. We just started rushing a few shots, kind of got a little careless with the ball, but they just stay tough because they know how good they are, and they know if we play within our game without panicking, we were going to get back in control.

“Gaylord St. Mary’s started to go on a little run there (in the second half), but our guys calmed down and got back to what we do.”

The victory was the 10 th straight for the red-hot Cardinals (15-2, 12-1), who put themselves into sole possession of first place in the conference with the win. Meanwhile, it was a first conference defeat for the Snowbirds (15-3, 11-1), who are now a half game back of the Cardinals in the standings.

Despite falling behind 6-2 after three consecutive St. Mary buckets, the Cardinals battled back to tie things up. Then, the Cardinals went on a 10-0 run to build a 22-12 advantage. After St. Mary senior Gavin Bebble connected on a 3-pointer to end the Onaway spurt, the Cardinals came right back when sophomore Mason Beebe sunk a three to put the Cardinals back up 10 after one quarter.

Veal, who finished with a team-high 30 points, and Mix, who scored 27 himself, each led a dominant second quarter for the Cardinals, who took a 47-28 lead into the break.

“When we attack, there’s nobody that can guard Jadin and Austin in this league, and they proved that tonight,” Szymoniak said. “We wanted to put that pressure on, and that’s what (St. Mary) struggled with tonight. Austin and Jadin just continue to do what they do.”

The Snowbirds fought back with a run of their own, getting to within nine points midway through the third quarter. But each time it looked like the Snowbirds might cut even more into the Onaway lead, the Cardinals got a key basket at a critical time. Instead of letting the Snowbirds get closer, the Cardinals pushed their lead back up to 12 by the end of three.

In the fourth, the Cardinals reverted back to their play in the first half, which saw them take control, build a sizable lead and cruise to an impressive triumph.

For the Cardinals, it was all about staying mentally tough, even when things weren’t going their way at times.

“I think the main thing is that we’ve been together since third grade, from playing up in the Sault to down in Kalkaska, travel ball, all of us juniors and some of the seniors, it’s just always been us playing together,” said Mix, who scored 13 of his 27 points in the second quarter. “We just have that bond together where we know how everyone else plays and what we can do to calm each other down.

“In practice, Coach Eddy (Szymoniak) just preaches (mental toughness), and that we’ve just got to stay in the game and not listen to anything around us. Just keep in the game, play basketball and don’t worry about anything that’s going on, whether it’s in the stands, things players are saying, and just do what we were taught to do right.”

Despite a few key players battling foul trouble, the Cardinals saw others step up, including Cole Selke and Beebe, who both finished with seven points. Justin Kramer-St. Germain, who had a strong first quarter, tallied four points, while Jackson Chaskey scored three and Brendon Brewbaker added two.

“I really think a lot of it boils down to our defense,” Szymoniak said. “You could see (St. Mary) starting to stress. Our goal tonight was to not let them inside the paint, and you could see the frustration early set in on them, they started forcing it and started getting in foul trouble, so I think us being able to settle in in that first half was huge. If we came out early, our goal in the first three minutes was to show them that we’re here to play. These guys just work so hard.

“I think we just proved we were one of the top teams in the state and a force to be reckoned with.”

Bebble scored 21 of his game-high 33 points in the second half to pace the Snowbirds, while Brody Jeffers finished with 10, Daniel Jacobson tallied nine, and Dillon Croff added six.

While the Cardinals are in a tremendous position at the moment, they’ll face another huge obstacle on Friday night when they travel to face rival Inland Lakes (12-5, 10-2) in another Ski Valley rematch. The Cardinals took the first matchup over the Bulldogs back in January.

With a win, the Cardinals would remain first in the conference, but a loss would send the one-loss Snowbirds back into sole possession of first.

One thing’s for certain – Mix and his teammates will continue to embrace the road warrior mentality when they travel to Indian River.

“We’ve had some momentum coming into this game, but I think definitely after winning this game it’s going to give us that much more momentum where we can go in there and hopefully win against Indian River,” Mix said. “It should be a good game.”

This article originally appeared on Cheboygan Daily Tribune: Veal, Mix lead Onaway boys to Ski Valley statement victory at Gaylord St. Mary