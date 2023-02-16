Report: Wolves hope KAT can play 'at least' 10-15 games before playoffs

Karl-Anthony Towns has been out with a calf strain since November 28

The timetable for Karl-Anthony Towns' return appears to be getting a little closer, though maybe not as soon as the Minnesota Timberwolves return from the All-Star break late next week.

On Tuesday's edition of Run It Back on FanDuel TV , NBA insider Shams Charania suggested Towns might not back until mid-March. Specifically, he said the Wolves hope Towns will be able to play in "at least" 10-15 games before the playoffs.

"There's optimism he'll be back at some point second half of the season, anywhere from 10-15 games left in the year is what you'd hope for, when there's really a month-plus left in the NBA regular season. But they've been really cautious. That was a very serious calf strain that he had," Charania said.

"It's going to be several months that he's going to end up missing because of this injury, so they're really unsure exactly when but the hope is at least with 10-15 games left in the year he's going to be able to make his return."

There are only 22 games left in the regular season, so a return within the final 10-15 games would put him back on the floor between March 10-20.

Towns joined the Wolves on their most recent four-game road trip, but the Timberwolves have not provided a specific timeline for his return. Minnesota president of basketball operations Tim Connelly recently said it's "fair" to assume Towns returns sometime after the All-Star break.