Open in App
Iowa State
See more from this location?
Scorebook Live

‘One of the guys.’ Reanah Utterback lands in quarterfinals of the Iowa boys state wrestling tournament

By Ryan Timmerman,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tjDNv_0kp7AeXe00

Sigourney-Keota’s Reanah Utterback advanced to the IHSAA state individual wrestling tournament quarterfinals at 106 pounds in Class 1A.

By Ryan Timmerman | Photos by Matthew Putney

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Sigourney-Keota’s Reanah Utterback has noticed the dramatic rise in girls wrestling in Iowa, but she believes wrestling against the boys brings out the best in her on the mat.

“It was a really big priority to make it back,” Utterback said. “To make it back and do better than I did last year was the whole goal. I just want to keep improving as we go.”

Utterback moved her season record to 36-8 after entering the IHSAA state individual tournament in Class 1A at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Wednesday as the No. 10 seed at 106 and beat Clayton Ridge senior Erik Flores (38-4), the No. 9 seed, in the second round by 6-4 decision, in match that was controlled by Utterback, but made closer late.

“I expected that from Day 1,” said Sigourney-Keota head coach Cory Van Den Heuvel. “She’s a hard worker. She doesn’t ask for any favors, she’s just one of the guys.

“I’m happy she is doing what she wants, we’re doing what she wants to do and she does a great job, we’re all very proud of her.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gW3dk_0kp7AeXe00
Reanah Utterback is 38-4 and is the Class 1A 106-pound No, 9 seed in the IHSAA individual state wrestling tournament.

While it may appear like she may not be keeping track of the girls’ side, given that she decided to wrestle against the boys this season, Utterback has the receipts.

“I think it’s great that it was (sanctioned by the IGHSAU),” she said. “It’s becoming a bigger and bigger thing each year. In 2005, there were only like 4,000 or so girls out. By 2019-20, we had 28,000 girls out. It’s really great to see growth.

“Not wrestling against them and being with them this year is another thing, but I did what’s best for me this year. “I don’t really care about being a girl, I know I can do just as much as on the mat (the boys) can.”

She’s also seen some growth on the mat as a grappler. At the South Iowa Cedar League meet, she took second. She’s beaten state-qualifier Codder Malcom of Wapello by pin fall twice this season.

“I’m better from the neutral position,” the sophomore said. “That and defense. When (my opponent) would shoot and sprawl, that’s the biggest thing we’ve worked on. At the beginning of the year, people were getting to my legs, but we’ve worked so much on it, that I think we’re getting way better with it.

That and focusing on shooting both sides, so people don’t know which side it’s coming from.”

Utterback received a first-round bye to ensure she made it further on the plus side of the bracket this season than when she qualified after as a freshman with a mark of 38-5.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TA8jb_0kp7AeXe00
Reanah Utterback elected to wrestle with the boys instead of newly sanctioned IGHSAU girls wrestling.

Since Sigourney-Keota didn’t roster a girls team, Utterback had the option to wrestle the girls’ slate or the boys’ this season. The rules dictated that she choose one or the other, so Utterback didn’t deviate from her past.

She’s set on trying to become the first girls medalist at the boys state tournament since Megan Black in 2012. She’s one of just six girls all-time to wrestle at the IHSAA state tournament twice. And she’s got more time ahead of her.

More recently, Bettendorf’s Ella Schmit, now wrestling at the University of Iowa, competed at the 2020-21 state tournament, but lost her opening match before winning in the consolation round. Molly Allen of Underwood also competed at 106 last season, but went 0-2 at state.

For Utterback, though, the past nor future of girls’ wrestling matters little over the next few days. Her mission is to continue what she’s started this season.

She’ll have a golden opportunity to prove herself in the quarterfinals on Thursday, as she is set to meet the top seed at 106 in Nashua-Plainfield’s Jayden Rinken (44-2).

“I knew from the beginning that I could do anything I put my mind to,” Utterback said. “It didn’t matter if it was boys or girls, I knew I could do it either way. Because I’ve wrestled with the boys my whole life, we never used to have a girls division.

As it’s gotten bigger, it’s good to show that it’s gotten bigger. But for me, it’s good to be out here with the boys to show that I can compete every bit as much against them.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Oregon high school state wrestling: Friday night's championship matchups
Portland, OR2 days ago
Three wrestlers make history by joining four-timer club at Idaho high school state championships
Coeur D'alene, ID9 hours ago
Look: Bench-clearing fight ends season for two southern Oregon high school basketball teams
Eugene, OR1 day ago
Minnesota Class 1A girls hockey state tournament: Warroad takes the title with win over Orono
Warroad, MN1 day ago
‘So many people, so many mats.’ Oregon small-school wrestlers enjoy one manic day of action at compressed state meet
Portland, OR1 day ago
Sunnyside Christian knocks off defending champion Cusick for Class 1B regional victory
Cusick, WA1 day ago
OSAA’s 1st 6A/5A Girls wrestling team title goes to North Medford: ‘The success of others is bringing more girls in’
Medford, OR2 hours ago
DJ Gillett, Daschle Lamer, Hayden Walters, Destiny Rodriguez join exclusive club of Oregon 4-time wrestling champions
Portland, OR5 hours ago
4 Washington high school (WIAA) regional girls basketball games you should not have missed
Tacoma, WA1 day ago
‘They wrestled with a lot of heart today.’ La Grande rides momentum, depth to another 4A title
La Grande, OR1 day ago
Hillsboro wins first Missouri wrestling championship in school history
Hillsboro, MO15 hours ago
Oregon (OSAA) 6A/5A Girls wrestling state tournament: Meet the champions, placewinners, top teams
Portland, OR9 hours ago
Perfect ending for Cael Hughes as Stillwater boys claim third straight Class 6A wrestling crown
Stillwater, OK22 hours ago
‘A pretty darn good year at West Linn.’ Lions end Newberg’s streak of wrestling titles, join football team as 6A champions
West Linn, OR3 hours ago
Wapato finds enough fuel from 3-point-line to put away Deer Park in Class 1A girls basketball regionals
Wapato, WA1 day ago
Whitfield's AJ Rallo caps off high school wrestling career with fourth state championship
Saint Louis, MO14 hours ago
Dylan Raiola, nation's No. 1 prospect, visits Nebraska Cornhuskers, throws the bones at basketball game
Lincoln, NE13 hours ago
Free throws help Fairfield capture Indiana Class 3A girls basketball title
Fairfield Township, IN1 day ago
Photos: 6A, 5A OSAA wrestling state finals
Portland, OR5 hours ago
Liberty boys, Lebanon girls continue Missouri wrestling championship streaks
Lebanon, MO16 hours ago
‘The kids fed off each other.’ La Pine puts 6 wrestlers in finals, 9 on podium in cruising to another 3A title
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago
Boerne gets revenge, beats Fredericksburg to punch ticket to 4A UIL Girls Basketball State Tournament
Fredericksburg, TX1 day ago
St. Joseph boys turn tables, beat Clovis West for CIF-Central Section Division 1 championship
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Oklahoma 5A/6A girls postseason recap: Deep Edmond Memorial squad rolls into area round
Edmond, OK3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy