Kansas City, MO
The Kansas City Star

Police investigate impairment after pickup truck rolls over pedestrian in Kansas City

By Bill Lukitsch,

11 days ago

A pedestrian was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries late Wednesday afternoon after being run over by the driver of a pickup truck who allegedly fled the crash site near the University of Missouri-Kansas City’s Hospital Hill campus, according to police.

Shortly after 4 p.m., Kansas City police officers were at the dock area of UMKC near Truman Medical Center to investigate a crash involving a pedestrian and a Ford F-150, according to a patrol bureau report.

Investigators on scene found that the pedestrian, described by police as a female, was arguing with the driver of the truck before the crash. The driver then started to pull away as the pedestrian was holding onto the passenger-side door, according to police.

After the pedestrian fell to the pavement, police said, she was run over by the pickup truck and the driver allegedly left.

Detectives with KCPD’s traffic investigations section located the driver in the area of the crash site. The driver was taken into custody, and was being investigated for possible impairment, according to police.

