Open in App
Lexington, KY
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Lexington Herald-Leader

Three takeaways from Kentucky basketball’s important win at Mississippi State

By John Clay,

11 days ago

Three takeaways from Kentucky basketball’s 71-68 win over Mississippi State in Starkville on Wednesday night.

1. Kentucky won this game on the glass

Forget field goal percentage or three-point percentage or free throw percentage. Where Kentucky knocked off Mississippi State at the Hump in Starkville was on the glass. Specifically, offensive rebound percentage.

Kentucky flat-out bashed the host Bulldogs on the boards 38-22. Maybe more important, the Cats grabbed 18 offensive rebounds compared to just 15 defensive rebounds for the home team. That’s an offensive rebound percentage of 54.5, UK’s highest against an SEC opponent since Feb. 14, 2015, when the Cats posted a ORP of 57.7 in a 77-43 victory over South Carolina.

Oscar Tshiebwe grabbed seven offensive rebounds. Cason Wallace and Adou Thiero were each credited with two. Lance Ware, Jacob Toppin and Chris Livingston had one each. The Cats were credited with four team offensive rebounds.

That collective boardwork awarded Kentucky seven more field goal attempts than Mississippi State. So while the Bulldogs shot a higher percentage (50.0 to 45.5), the Cats made 25 field goals compared to State’s 24.

It also helped Kentucky average 1.214 points per possession against a Mississippi State team that was ranked fourth in adjusted defensive efficiency by Kenpom . State averaged 1.133 points per possession. And lost.

2. Despite his shooting, Cason Wallace made winning plays

At UK’s 75-68 loss at Georgia last Saturday , I talked to someone with strong NBA connections who was at Stegeman Coliseum to check out Cason Wallace. He told me that Wallace affected the game in enough ways to be a good NBA player. How good would depend on how well Wallace shoots the ball, he said.

Wednesday night, Wallace was cold as ice. He was 1 of 13 from the floor, including 0 of 8 from three-point range. According to UK stats maven Corey Price , Wallace is now 15 of 61 from the floor in SEC road games for 24.6 percent.

And yet, to quote a Twitter follower , Kentucky would not have won the game without the freshman from Texas. With Sahvir Wheeler and CJ Fredrick out for the second straight game, Wallace handled point guard duties and finished with a career-high 11 assists.

It was Wallace who hit both ends of a one-and-one to give Kentucky a 62-56 lead with 3:14 left. It was Wallace who hit Jacob Toppin for a lob dunk with 1:46 left and a 66-60 Kentucky lead. And it was Wallace who more than likely got away with taking an extra step in the lane late in the game, much to the ire of Mississippi State head coach Chris Jans.

It goes back to something John Calipari preaches: Don’t let your shooting affect the rest of your game. Wallace did not shoot well Wednesday night. But he did not let it affect the rest of his game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XTgzO_0kp74Q1T00
Kentucky forward Jacob Toppin dunks the ball against Mississippi State during Wednesday’s game. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

3. Finally, another Quad 1 win

As you might have heard, Kentucky came into Wednesday night’s bubble battle with a 1-7 record against Quad 1 opponents in the NCAA NET rankings , a key metric used by the NCAA Tournament selection committee.

After losing at Georgia on Saturday, Kentucky could not afford to let Wednesday’s Quad 1 opportunity slip away. And for the most part it played like a team with its back to the wall. For once, the Cats started fast, jumping to a 20-13 lead in the Bulldogs. And down the stretch, Kentucky refused to wilt, stepping to the foul line and making six of its seven free throws in the final 8.1 seconds.

Actually, Kentucky might have picked up two Quad 1 wins on Wednesday. Texas A&M knocked off Arkansas 62-56 in College Station, improving the Aggies to 11-2 in SEC play. Ranked 35th in the NET before the game, Buzz Williams’ team could move into the top 30. That would qualify UK’s 76-67 win over the Aggies on Jan. 21 as a Quad 1 win.

(Quad 1 wins can be earned with a home win over a top-30 team at home, a neutral site win over a top-50 team on a road win over a top 75 team.)

Saturday brings another Quad 1 opportunity when Tennessee visits Rupp Arena for a 1 p.m. game on CBS. It won’t be easy. The Vols were No. 3 in the NET before knocking off No. 1-ranked Alabama 68-59 in Knoxville on Wednesday night. No doubt Tennessee will be anxious to avenge its 63-56 loss to Kentucky at Thompson-Boling Arena back on Jan. 14.

Still, if Kentucky plays like it did Wednesday night in Starkville, it has a shot at sweeping the Vols.

Kentucky tops Mississippi State in battle of bubble teams. It was a big one for the Cats.

Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 71-68 win at Mississippi State

Five things you need to know from Kentucky’s gutty 71-68 win at Mississippi State

First Scouting Report: UK seeks its first regular-season sweep of Tennessee since 2012

There will be another Kentucky basketball celebration in Rupp Arena this weekend

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
They used to be college basketball standouts in Kentucky. They’ll return as Auburn Tigers.
Auburn, AL3 days ago
CJ Fredrick returns, Sahvir Wheeler out for Kentucky basketball’s game against Auburn
Lexington, KY1 day ago
Five things you need to know from Kentucky’s 86-54 obliteration of Auburn
Lexington, KY1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Auburn’s Bruce Pearl has a message for his basketball team before its game at Kentucky
Auburn, AL2 days ago
Morehead State ends 39-year men’s basketball drought. All it took was a total makeover.
Morehead, KY4 days ago
Oscar Tshiebwe is the first Kentucky player to score 1,000 points in more than a decade
Lexington, KY4 days ago
Grand jury indicts former University of Kentucky student accused of racist attack
Lexington, KY4 days ago
How many 1,000-point scorers has Kentucky basketball had in the Calipari era?
Lexington, KY3 days ago
Wounded Kentucky women’s basketball team drops to bottom of SEC after loss to Texas AM
Lexington, KY3 days ago
Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 86-54 win over Auburn
Lexington, KY1 day ago
Florida fans removed from courtside seats after in-game incident with UK’s Cason Wallace
Gainesville, FL4 days ago
Where to watch, how to follow the Kentucky men’s basketball game vs. Auburn
Auburn, AL2 days ago
At 70, Rick Pitino wants to coach basketball ‘five or six more years,’ but where?
New Rochelle, NY4 days ago
Everything Auburn men’s basketball head coach Bruce Pearl said after a blowout loss at Kentucky
Auburn, KY1 day ago
First Scouting Report: For a happy Senior Night, UK must vanquish surging Vanderbilt
Lexington, KY1 day ago
Why is Kentucky basketball so much better right now? Bruce Pearl explains the evolution.
Lexington, KY1 day ago
Tennessee goes wire-to-wire as Kentucky women’s basketball falls on Senior Day
Lexington, KY11 hours ago
First Scouting Report: UK to face Auburn in game with major NCAA tourney implications
Auburn, AL4 days ago
Jacob Toppin is heating up from three-point range. Will he shoot more? Don’t count on it.
Lexington, KY2 days ago
John Calipari talks team cohesion, holding the Cats accountable after rout of Auburn
Lexington, KY1 day ago
Kentucky annihilates Auburn by 32 points in Cats’ most impressive victory of the season
Lexington, KY1 day ago
John Calipari describes the ‘ridiculous’ Chris Livingston after UK wins again at Florida
Lexington, KY4 days ago
What to expect from Kentucky football’s ‘super seniors’ returning for 2023 season
Lexington, KY2 days ago
UK is playing its best basketball of the season. Do we owe John Calipari an apology?
Lexington, KY17 hours ago
Brennan Canada’s basketball journey is ‘a dream come true.’ And he’s helped Kentucky, too.
Lexington, KY2 days ago
‘Worst bedroom’ ever? Room in this Kentucky house for sale has folks saying ‘oh no’
Catlettsburg, KY4 days ago
Kentucky-Florida has turned into a one-sided rivalry. Here’s how dominant UK has been.
Lexington, KY4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy