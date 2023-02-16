Open in App
HoosiersNow

PHOTO GALLERY: Indiana Loses by Two at Northwestern

By Haley Jordan,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gwnov_0kp73u3g00

Take a look at 20 photos from Indiana's 64-62 loss at Northwestern. Down by more than 20 points in the first half, the No. 14 Hoosiers barely fell short in a huge second half comeback.

EVANSTON, Ill. — Take a look at 20 photos from No. 14 Indiana basketball's 64-62 loss at Northwestern Wednesday night.

Yes, the Hoosiers will leave Evanston, Ill. with their first loss in four games, but Indiana's comeback was electrifying in the second half and full of good highlights and pictures.

Indiana was down by as much as 21 points in the first and finished the half with a 19-point deficit. Energy and efficiency started flying off the Hoosiers as junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 18 points in the second half for a total 23 points on the night.

Two other players finished in double-figure scoring including senior forward Race Thompson with 13 points and freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino with 13 of his own.

No. 14 Indiana vs. Northwestern

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22QZp4_0kp73u3g00

Miller Kopp

IU Athletics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V0aZj_0kp73u3g00

IU Athletics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d7DoI_0kp73u3g00

Trey Galloway

© David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h8LXv_0kp73u3g00

Jordan Geronimo

© David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AH6zj_0kp73u3g00

Race Thompson

© David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hood-Schifino

© David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L1Bz2_0kp73u3g00

Trayce Jackson-Davis

© David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XL5fP_0kp73u3g00

Mike Woodson

© David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24HyN3_0kp73u3g00

Chris Collins

© David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R10co_0kp73u3g00

Jalen Hood-Schifino

© David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xE0vR_0kp73u3g00

Mike Woodson

© David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OeCz9_0kp73u3g00

Trayce Jackson-Davis

© David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bvmc3_0kp73u3g00

Trayce Jackson-Davis and Trey Galloway

© David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2przZz_0kp73u3g00

© David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ourp2_0kp73u3g00

Indiana Huddle

IU Athletics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I5NOA_0kp73u3g00

© David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tbymj_0kp73u3g00

Chase Audige and Trey Galloway

© David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cHrE8_0kp73u3g00

Malik Reneau

© David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DYsDW_0kp73u3g00

Boo Buie

© David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0siXfL_0kp73u3g00

© David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Up next, Indiana will return to Bloomington Saturday for another matchup versus Illinois before hitting the road for East Lansing to face Michigan State the following Tuesday.

Indiana will continue its road game stretch with a visit to an upset Purdue when the Hoosiers play the Boilermakers on Feb. 25. Finally, the Hoosiers will end their regular season comfortable in their Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall home, but probably not so comfy with Iowa and Michigan for the final two challenges before tournament play.

The Big Ten tournament will be held in Chicago, Ill. from March 8-12 as the Hoosiers sit third in the conference standings with a 9-7 conference record behind Purdue (12-3) and now Northwestern, who moved up with Wednesday night's win to a 10-5 record.

