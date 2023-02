The wood stork may find its way off the endangered species list if a proposal by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is approved.

The service said in a release this week that wood storks — the tall, bald-headed, long-beaked wading birds that live in the Golden Isles — have sufficiently recovered from near extinction in 1984 when the birds were first listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act. At that time there were less than 5,000 nesting pairs primarily living in the Florida Everglades and Big Cypress ecosystems.