Serving our community

The saying “Those four years will be gone before you know it” takes on a whole new meaning with the graduating class of 2023. We are coming up on the end of our Senior year. Although we missed most of our time in high school, I have seen my classmates make the very most of it. The Class of 2023 has shown resilience and the ability to grow again and again these past four years. The sense of community is something you truly cannot miss at Wallace Rose Hill. Just this year students have organized senior sunrise, a homecoming dance, countless student events like pep rallies, and games organized by the student clubs. The community the students have made isn’t just about having fun. It’s also about helping the people around us. When something or someone needs help, it never fails that the students step up. From simply helping another in class or volunteering their time, I have seen the students here at WRH do it.

One of the clubs that is making an impact in our community and at school is our chapter of FFA. Wallace-Rose Hill has a thriving FFA Chapter. There are many reasons I say this. Not only do we have one of the largest FFA chapters in the county but the students and our advisors truly care about what we are doing in FFA. This year for national FFA week the chapter has decided to centralize the week about helping our community. FFA is about more than people initially think. A huge part of what we do is getting involved with the community around us. The FFA motto is “Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live, Living to Serve.” I can proudly say in our chapter we strive to follow this. Throughout the week of February 20-25, the Wallace-Rose Hill FFA will be holding a canned food drive, which will then all be donated to a local food bank. FFA teaches students not only lessons in agriculture, but lessons students can take with them in whatever career they choose to go into. In our FFA chapter we are fortunate to have a community that helps and supports. We also do our very best to serve the community as well.